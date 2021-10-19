Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Story ideas Coronavirus Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive iPad Core Values Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

I-430 lanes to close beginning tonight

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:59 a.m.

Construction on Arkansas 10 will require nightly lane closures on Interstate 430 beginning today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The contractor will close the middle and outside lanes of southbound I-430 through Thursday between Maumelle Blvd. (Arkansas 100) and Pleasant Valley Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting, the highway agency said.

The lane closures will allow the contractor to remove forms and overhangs from the Arkansas 10 (Cantrell Road) overpass.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will direct traffic.

Print Headline: I-430 lanes to close beginning tonight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT