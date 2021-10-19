I-430 lanes to close beginning tonight

Construction on Arkansas 10 will require nightly lane closures on Interstate 430 beginning today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The contractor will close the middle and outside lanes of southbound I-430 through Thursday between Maumelle Blvd. (Arkansas 100) and Pleasant Valley Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting, the highway agency said.

The lane closures will allow the contractor to remove forms and overhangs from the Arkansas 10 (Cantrell Road) overpass.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will direct traffic.