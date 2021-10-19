• Spencer Tunick, an American photographer who has done similar installations in exotic locations, recruited about 300 male and female volunteers who stripped naked and donned white body paint for a photo shoot outside the Israeli city of Arad to draw attention to the shrinking Dead Sea.

• Ruth Steinfeld, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor who settled in Houston and has spent decades educating people about the genocide of Jews during World War II, has been awarded the Legion of Honor, France's highest prize.

• Jared Brossett, 39, a New Orleans City Council member who is running for an "at-large" seat in a November election, is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after he was found asleep in a vehicle with the engine running, police said.

• Drew Stevens, spokesman for Wolfe County, Ky., Search and Rescue, said a 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge "miraculously" walked away with just a few scratches and bruises.

• Jack Kennedy, a police captain in Tuscaloosa, Ala., said two men have been arrested and that police are searching for others after a drive-by shooting killed a 13-year-old boy, described by his family as a straight-A student and artist, while he was playing with his iPad in his bedroom.

• Stephanie Ricks, a dentist in McComb, Miss., and her staff provided more than $4,500 in free cleanings, teeth whitening and other care to veterans and first responders as part of Freedom Day USA, which encourages businesses to offer free goods and services to veterans.

• Thomas Osadzinski, 22, a former Chicago college student who wrote computer code to help the Islamic State bypass programs designed to block its propaganda, faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of providing support to a terrorist group.

• Steve Sisolak, the governor of Nevada, suffered minor injuries and is resting at home after being involved in a weekend crash while driving in the Las Vegas suburb of Spring Valley, a spokesman for Sisolak said.

• Shenna Bellows, Maine's secretary of state, said it could take as long as four months to adopt new regulations to get rid of obscene language -- including profanity, references to anatomy and sex acts, and general insults -- on vanity license plates after the Legislature reversed the state's "anything goes approach" adopted in 2015.