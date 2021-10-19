Leaders shocked by day's violence

In all the time Kymara Seals has led an organization dedicated to fighting crime and gathering feedback on the citizens' sense of safety in Pine Bluff, she like many others never imagined two shootings, each of which left one person dead and multiple people wounded, would ruin one of the most popular weeks of the year in the city.

"We were very optimistic about the evening and hoping safety protocols were in place at the different parties and what have you, so no idea this was [about to happen], and I'm still in a state of shock," Seals said after attending the Pine Bluff Police Department's Monday afternoon news conference.

The events of early Sunday, as citizens and visitors continued to celebrate University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff homecoming, were deeply troubling for Seals, who leads the United Citizens of Pine Bluff and also heads the UAPB National Alumni Association.

"I was out for a little while, but I never in all of my thoughts ever thought we would have two separate mass shootings on homecoming like this," she said.

She said the fact that interim Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. said during the news conference that the department was dedicated to solving these shootings -- although he offered little information about the events -- reassured her the police force is "all in" for protecting the citizens.

Mayor Shirley Washington spoke at the news conference and addressed the shootings at the start of a Pine Bluff City Council meeting Monday evening. At the council meeting, she defended the city's image and praised the Police Department for its reaction times.

"Although we are saddened by these heartbreaking events, we are still proud of our city and everyone who celebrated homecoming over the weekend," Washington said. "We're proud of our Police Department for the quick action they took. I understand their response time was remarkable, so we're proud of them for taking charge and reacting in a way like they did.

"There were numerous events that were safe despite all of this, that were positive and full of enjoyment," Washington added. "In looking forward, we should continue the aggressive work of uplifting our most valuable and our most vulnerable to prevent them from making choices that lead to violence.

"Pine Bluff is a college town," Washington said, "and we want our college students to know they are safe. We want our parents to know they are sending their kids where safety is at the forefront of everything we do. We're going to work tenaciously to make that happen. This will ultimately lead to a safer city. I am confident in our ability to make this change."

Washington then held a moment of silent prayer for those involved in the shootings.

Alderman Ivan Whitfield, a former Pine Bluff police chief, said he could tell anyone who asked him what went wrong when the shootings unfolded.

"One issue is that there's a form that's filled out for every party in our community. The question I would have is -- and I didn't come to the press conference for my own personal reasons -- the way it was created to do, they could not have had that party without officers being there," Whitfield said.

"It's filed at the Police Department and among other businesses in the community. Any establishment -- any establishment -- that does not have liquor licenses already know the procedure for having parties. There's a form that must be filled out and approved by the chief or his designee," he said.

Franklin said none of his officers worked as security guards at the party at the Sahara Temple. He did not mention any such form during the news conference.

"The question is, was it done?" Whitfield said. "I'll say to you, from what I know, that should be the question on the table. Did they follow the procedure that has been done for years and years, or did they try to circumvent it?"