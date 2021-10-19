Address drug costs

For well over a decade the issue of prescription drug costs in the USA has been a major issue for retirees and the public at large. We pay much more than people in any other industrialized countries for the same drugs that are often made by the same companies.

There are three major areas that need bills to be passed to rectify the problems: 1. Having Medicare and Medicaid put their drugs out for bid, as does the VA; 2. Making illegal the actions of pharmaceutical companies to delay introduction of generic drugs; and 3. Making legal the importation of 90-day supplies of prescribed drugs from safe source countries such as Canada.

In each two-year congressional session over the last decade, we've seen over 100 bills addressing these and other closely related matters, some comprehensive, some on the fringes. Only a few minor ones have passed. Many are in the last few months of each session, convenient window dressing before an election with little chance for passage. It is long past time for Congress to pass a comprehensive drug bill, or individual ones addressing these issues.

Now we see TV ads from the pharmaceutical association flooding us with scare tactics stating you won't be able to get your Medicare drugs, so please call your representatives in Congress and tell them to protect you. Retiree organizations such as the AARP and the National Retiree Legislative Network are telling their members not to be fooled by the commercials.

Again, it is well past time for action on these matters, all in one bill or in individual bills. The public is tired of paying double or more than people in other industrialized countries pay.

BOB WINTER

Sherwood

Officiating erroneous

I was in attendance at the sad debacle of a football game in Fayetteville on Saturday. Two great football teams met in a game that I paid hundreds of dollars for myself and my family to attend. I had a reasonable expectation that in exchange for the money I spent, I was entitled to see a well-played and fairly officiated competition between two exciting SEC teams.

One thing that is inarguable is that all those in attendance were denied a well-officiated game. The SEC, which undoubtedly was paid a lot of money to provide a reasonable quality of officiating, failed to deliver on its obligation.

This is the second year in a row that documentably incorrect calls were made, and then confirmed, by members of a group based in Alabama, that came down in favor of an Alabama-based team.

It appears that a similar situation occurred in Tennessee, where items were thrown on the field and at the opposing team in frustration over obviously bad calls made on the field that were then confirmed by the Alabama cabal.

At the Arkansas game, officials were loudly, continuously, and deservedly booed. I've never seen such vociferous, well-deserved disrespect of officials. If there were officials on the field who actually cared, I feel sorry for them. At least we didn't throw things on the field, but I don't blame the fans at Tennessee.

Thousands of fans attended both games at great expense, only to go home feeling robbed by the incompetence or corruption of the SEC. I think it's time to start having reviews done by other conferences, or some other remedy. It's obvious the SEC can't be trusted to review its own refs.

I also strongly believe there should be a board established to review questioned calls after the game, and if confirmed calls are found to be erroneous, the conference should have to pay the aggrieved team fines, similar to those paid for rushing the field, etc. The officials making erroneous calls should be fined, and/or assigned points against their license.

DAVID EIFLING

Little Rock

Perhaps a bit of land

To all countries ruled by dictators: We have a serious problem here, and you might be able to help. Would you be kind enough to donate a portion of your land to our Trump worshippers?

You see, many of us in the U.S. do not want to live under a dictator. Safely ensconced in a portion of your nation or island, these faithful devotees could continue to gaze raptly upon their "messiah" and listen to every bit of demented drivel that escapes his lips. The rest of us could breathe a sigh of relief and remain in a democracy or republic.

Edward Chevallier states that "Captain Orange" will sweep to victory in 2024. Agent Orange, a substance known for its toxicity and lethality, would certainly be more apt. Good Lord, deliver us.

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock