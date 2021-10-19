Man, 36, charged with capital murder in shooting at Warren car wash

A 36-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in the weekend shooting of a man at a Warren car wash, police said.

A police corporal was on patrol at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday when he heard gunshots coming from the car wash, located at the intersection of Central and Martin streets, and saw a man fall to the ground, department spokesperson Sgt. Tim Nichols said.

The man, 32-year-old Shaun Ingram of Warren, was pronounced dead at the scene by Bradley County Coroner Sammi Warren, according to Nichols.

Police said Antario Gilbert, 36, of Las Vegas, was arrested in the shooting. He was booked into the Dallas County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning, an online inmate roster indicates.

Gilbert initially faced a first-degree murder charge, but the charge was upgraded to capital murder following additional investigation, according to Nichols. The spokesperson said he couldn’t provide additional details on why the charge was upgraded.

Gilbert made his first appearance in court on Monday, when a judge denied him bond.

Ingram’s death marks the first homicide in Warren since Sept. 7, 2018, Nichols said.

“Hopefully this will be the last one ever,” he said.