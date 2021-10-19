North Korea fires off missile in latest test

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea today in a continuation of its recent streak of weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North's nuclear weapons program.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say what kind of ballistic missile it was or how far it flew. Japan's coast guard issued a maritime safety advisory to ships but didn't immediately know where the weapon landed.

South Korea's presidential office was planning to hold a national security council meeting later in the day to discuss the launch.

After ending a monthslong lull in September, North Korea has been ramping up its weapons tests while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of the North pressuring South Korea to try to get what it wants from the United States.

Within days, President Joe Biden's special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, is scheduled to hold talks with U.S. allies in Seoul over the prospects of reviving talks with North Korea.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements involving the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea in exchange for the North's denuclearization steps.

Kim Jong Un's government has so far rejected the Biden administration's offers to restart dialogue without preconditions, saying the U.S. must first abandon its "hostile policy," a term that North Korea mainly uses to refer to sanctions and U.S.-South Korea military exercises.