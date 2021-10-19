NWA outdoor briefs

Cooks fire up Dutch ovens

A free Dutch oven cooking demonstration is set for 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Educators at the center will prepare a variety recipes using Dutch ovens and cooking over open fires. Cooks will share their techniques and provide recipes for people to take home. Registration is not required.

Agency seeks bear information

A technical issue that appeared during the opening weekend of Arkansas's deer and bear archery hunting seasons has been resolved. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking any hunters who were unable to check their bear last week to try to submit their information to help manage Arkansas's bear population.

"The online application that handles bear checks went down, but most of our hunters were able to follow up by calling the checking number by phone and complete their reporting," said Myron Means, large carnivore program coordinator for Game and Fish. "We are just reminding anyone who was unable to check their bear to try again now that the system is running. The system should be functional throughout the rest of Arkansas's remaining bear seasons."

Elk center extends hours

The Ponca Elk Education Center observes extended hours through mid-November during prime elk viewing season in the Buffalo National River area.

Elk are commonly seen in meadows in the Ponca and Boxley areas mornings and evenings. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Nov. 21. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays after that.

The center staff provides information about Arkansas' elk herd, which numbers about 600 animals. Several hands-on exhibits about elk and other wildlife are featured.

Address is 4642 Arkansas 43 in Ponca. For details call the center at 870-861-2432.

Trip teaches wade fishing

Go wade fishing on an Ozark stream at 8 a.m. Oct. 26 with educators of the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith.

Anglers will learn how to successfully wade and catch fish from streams. Rods, reels and lures are provided. Fishing location will be determined based on water levels, but will be in the Crawford, Sebastian and Franklin county area.

Registration for the trip is required and can be filled out on the center's Facebook page.

Eagle cruises set sail

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will resume eagle-viewing cruises on Beaver Lake in November. Cruises were canceled last year.

Trips are limited to 12 passengers who prepay for reservations by calling the visitor center at 479-789-5000 or stopping by the center. Cost is $15 plus tax for passengers 13 and older, or $7.50 plus tax for youngsters age 6 to 12.

Trips depart at 3 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, November through February, on the park's pontoon boat docked at Rocky Branch Marina. The first cruise is Nov. 6. Some weekday trips are scheduled over the holidays.

Trips last 90 minutes to two hours. There is no restroom on the boat. A guide is aboard each cruise.

For details call the visitor center at 479-789-5000.