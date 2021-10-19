HORSE RACING

Breeders' Cup clears Baffert

Bob Baffert can enter horses in the Breeders' Cup next month at Del Mar, but the event's all-time money-leading trainer has to meet certain conditions, including stricter out-of-competition testing of his horses and greater security at his barn. The conditions are the result of a review by the Breeders' Cup board to decide Baffert's participation in the two-day world championships on Nov. 5-6 at the seaside track north of San Diego. The review was triggered by Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test in May. The colt trained by Baffert tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to issue a final verdict as part of its investigation into the matter. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert for two years. In a separate matter, Baffert is fighting the New York Racing Association, which wants to ban him from running its tracks. The Hall of Fame trainer has had five failed drug tests dating back to May 2, 2020. The Breeders' Cup said in a statement that all horses trained by Baffert must undergo enhanced out-of-competition, pre- and post-race testing and other security protocols, at his own expense. The extra conditions required of Baffert are "to provide a more targeted layer of accountability," the Breeders' Cup said. Baffert agreed to each of the conditions, the Lexington-based board said. Baffert has several contenders in the Breeders' Cup, including Medina Spirit in the Classic, Gamine in the Filly & Mare Sprint, Private Mission in the Distaff and Corniche and Pinehurst in the Juvenile.

FOOTBALL

Scans clear on Seattle LB

The Seattle Seahawks said tests on linebacker Darrell Taylor's neck have come back clear and are not ruling him out of playing next Monday against the New Orleans Saints. Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that both a CT scan and an MRI have shown that Taylor does not have an injury to his neck and may have suffered more of a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. Taylor was taken off the field on a backboard during a lengthy fourth-quarter delay as a precaution after his neck was compressed in a collision. Carroll said Taylor was upset at having to be immobilized and wanted to jump up and walk off the field on his own. Taylor was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital following the injury, but was cleared to fly home with the team after the game.

BASKETBALL

Hawks extend Huerter

The Atlanta Hawks agreed Monday to a four-year, $65 million contract extension with guard Kevin Huerter, locking up another important player from the team that made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final. Huerter was the last piece in the Hawks' offseason list of priorities, working out the rookie-scale extension shortly before Monday's 6 p.m. Eastern deadline. The season begins today. ESPN first reported the deal, which begins with the 2022-23 season, and Hawks confirmed it in an evening news release. Huerter, 23, was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2018 draft that also brought Trae Young to Atlanta. Huerter's role has steadily grown over his three years in the league. Last season, the 6-foot-7 player averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and a team-leading 1.2 steals while starting 49 of 69 games. He saved his best performance for the playoffs, scoring 27 points in a Game 7 victory over the top-seeded 76ers in Philadelphia to cap a stunning upset in the conference semifinals.

Lakers claim Bradley

The Los Angeles Lakers claimed veteran guard Avery Bradley Jr. off waivers on Monday. Bradley played for the Lakers in 2019-20, but opted out prior to the NBA restart in the bubble in Orlando, Fla., because of health concerns related to the covid-19 pandemic and did not participate in the run to the franchise's 17th championship. Bradley, who received a championship ring, averaged 8.6 points and shot 44.4% from three-point range that season as a useful role player and willing defender alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Bradley is the third contributor from the Lakers' title team to be brought back this offseason, joining guard Rajon Rondo and center Dwight Howard. Bradley, 30, spent last season with Miami and Houston, averaging 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games. He signed with Golden State as a free agent in September after the Rockets declined his $5.9 million team option. A first-round pick from Texas in 2010, Bradley has averaged 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 11 NBA seasons.

HOCKEY

Sharks' Kane suspended

The NHL suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake covid-19 vaccination card. The league on Monday announced the suspension without pay and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. A person familiar with the investigation said earlier this month that the league was looking into allegations that Kane submitted a fake vaccination card. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details weren't made public. Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against NHL rules. Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that only four players on active rosters hadn't been vaccinated. Kane, 30, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract. Last season, he had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games.

Kucherov out indefinitely

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury he suffered late in the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions' overtime win over the Washington Capitals last weekend. Kucherov missed all of the 2020-21 regular season after undergoing hip surgery in the offseason. He returned in the playoffs to have eight goals and 24 assists to help the Lightning win their second consecutive Stanley Cup. The 2019 Hart Trophy winner appeared to suffer an abdominal or groin injury chasing a puck during the third period of a 2-1 overtime victory at Washington last Saturday night.