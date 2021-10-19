100 years ago

Oct. 19, 1921

RUSSELLVILLE -- Sheriff Gibson and Deputy Arch Rollow made a raid in the Mill Creek community west of Russellville and arrested an old man, R. Sherwood, on a charge of selling liquor. He was arrested at the home of Jim Dowdy and George Hopkins, whom they saw leaving the Dowdy home with a quart of liquor, arrested for transporting. After bringing the prisoners here, Sheriff Gibson, Deputy Frank Taylor, and United States Deputy Marshal N. P. Burns returned and arrested Jim Dowdy and Louis Staggs for transporting as they were headed toward town with liquor in their car.

50 years ago

Oct. 19, 1971

• The Arkansas Supreme Court reversed two burglary convictions Monday because statements made to a justice of the peace before he issued a search warrant of the suspect's premises were not made under oath. Charles Durham was convicted of burglarizing the houses of E. C. Hardin and Neal James in a farming community in Sharp County on May 23, 1970. Sheriff's deputies found nine guns, including the ones stolen from the two farms, in the grass about 200 yards from Durham's home. The officers went to the man's home with the search warrant and saw a fresh trail through the grass that led them to the cache of guns. Since the officers found the trail while searching the man's home on the basis of an illegal search warrant, the evidence of the find should have been barred from the court as "fruit of the poisonous tree," Justice Fogleman said.

25 years ago

Oct. 19, 1996

BENTON -- Two people have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the embezzlement of more than $700,000 from Fleming Electric Inc. of Bryant. Alicia Renee Ives of Benton and Matthew Gregg Carman, hometown unknown, pleaded guilty to the charges in federal court during the summer. When Ives was charged, authorities said she had fraudulently obtained $713,230 of Fleming's money. Officials said Ives and Carman created a business and opened banking accounts with money taken from Fleming and a Fleming-related business, Arkansas Abatement Service Inc.

10 years ago

Oct. 19, 2011

TEXARKANA -- Federal officials announced Tuesday the third large-scale drug investigation in the state in less than a month, arresting more than 40 people accused of running a narcotics-trafficking ring centered on the Arkansas side of Texarkana. The arrests come as part of a 190-count indictment handed up by a federal grand jury that names 66 people in various roles of drug-trafficking, including several counts that accuse suspects of distributing crack cocaine and other illegal drugs near schools, housing projects and a public playground. In total, more than 2.7 kilograms of crack cocaine, 98.3 grams of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of marijuana were sold as part of the drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the indictment.