Passenger killed after tractor-trailer hits structure, rolls over in St. Francis County

A 69-year-old woman riding in a tractor-trailer died after the vehicle hit a structure and overturned on Sunday in St. Francis County, troopers said.

The wreck happened shortly before 3 p.m., as the truck headed west on Arkansas 38 in Hughes, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. The truck drove into the eastbound lanes and off the road while following a right-hand curve, the report states.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer struck a brick and concrete structure, causing the vehicle to roll over before coming to rest on its driver’s side in a ditch.

Sharon Like of Colt, a passenger in the truck, died as a result of the crash, the report states. The driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old Forrest City man, was injured.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 510 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.