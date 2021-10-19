Play, fans wow recruits at Red-White game

The Razorbacks and their fans stood out to some of the 10 prospects, including 4 commitments, in attendance for the Red-White game last Sunday at Barnhill Arena.

Sophomore point guard Jaye Nash, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Eads (Tenn) Briarcrest Christian, has offers from from Memphis, Ole Miss, Alabama, Jacksonville, Texas Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and is drawing interest from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, St. John’s and other programs.

“The energy of the Red vs. White game was amazing from the players and especially from the fans,” Nash said. “There is a lot of love shown to the players down there from fans and just from everyone in the community.”

Senior guard JD Notae finished with 22 points, 6 assists, 4 steals and 2 rebounds to lead the White team to a 74-63 victory.

“The players competed at a high level and did not treat the game as if it was just a scrimmage, and Coach (Eric Musselman's) energy as a coach is amazing, because he demands the best out of you – nothing else,” Nash said. “He was going from team to team during the scrimmage and letting them know what was going good or bad, and he wasn’t coaching like it was a scrimmage.

"He was coaching like they were playing for the national title, and that’s what I love about him.”

Blytheville junior forward Rashaud Marshall, 6-9, 205, received his first scholarship offer from Louisiana-Monroe on Monday.

“I really love how the guys moved the ball and how they ran up and down the court, and I really loved the college campus. It made me feel like (I was) home,” Marshall said.

The Red-White game made Razorbacks guard commitment Derrian Ford, 6-4, 205, of Magnolia, like everything about the visit.

“I loved the fans, seeing the players go at it,” Ford said. “Talking to the coaches, the atmosphere was amazing. Seeing the players on the court made me want to get out there.”