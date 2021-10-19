Rogers man accused of shooting at store, high school press box

ROGERS -- A Rogers man was arrested in connection with shooting at a store and a high school press box on Sunday.

Danny Valdemar Mora, 28, was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

He was arrested in connection with a terroristic act, criminal mischief and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

Nobody was reported injured in the incidents.

Rogers police received a call at 8:05 p.m. Sunday of shots fired near Academy Sports at 3855 S. 26th St., according to a probable cause affidavit. The caller reported that the shots may have come from across the street at Gusano's Pizzeria at 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, according to the affidavit.

Gusano's employees called police to report finding shell casings behind the business. Police found four shell casings near a dumpster on the back side of the business; all of the casings were for a 6.5 Grendel rifle and appeared to have blue adhesive near the primer, according to the affidavit.

Two employees of Gusano's told police about hearing what sounded like gunshots. The employees went outside and saw a dark colored Ford Ranger pickup truck parked in front of the dumpster, the affidavit states. The pair did not see anyone and went back inside the restaurant, according to the affidavit.

Police earlier had received a call from one of Mora's friends reporting he was upset at not being able to purchase a gun from Academy Sports and Bass Pro Shops in Rogers, according to the affidavit. The friend reported that Mora thought it was a "hate crime because he was brown," the affidavit states.

Police found what appeared to be four bullet holes in the southwest front of Academy and employees and customers were inside and around the store at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Police later received a second call concerning a shooting near Rogers High School. Officers went to the school and found spent bullet casings near the road that runs on the south side of the school's stadium, according to the affidavit.

Police found 16 casings with "PSD 20" stamped on them and it was determined they were .223/5.56 caliber casings, the affidavit states.

Police discovered substantial damage to the stadium press box, including several windows shattered. Police located eight bullet holes in the press box, according to the affidavit.

School officials were contacted and came to the scene. The officials reported at least $30,000 worth of damage had been done to the press box, according to affidavit.

Police reviewed video and saw a dark colored truck enter the area and stop where the casings were found. Police saw in the video several muzzle flashes before the vehicle left the scene, according to the affidavit.

Mora owns a vehicle similar to the one seen at Gusano's and the school, according to the affidavit.

Bentonville police later saw the vehicle and ended up in a pursuit on Interstate 49. State troopers took over the pursuit and were able to apprehend and arrest Mora, according to the affidavit.

Police found several rifles and a large amount of ammunition in Mora's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A Rogers police officer was able to look at casings found in Mora's car. The Grendel casings found at Gusano's matched the casings in Mora's vehicle, according to the affidavit.