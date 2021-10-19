Second person dies after PB shootings

PINE BLUFF -- A second person has died and others remain in critical condition after 12 people were shot in two separate incidents as people celebrated University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff homecoming festivities early Sunday, according to Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr.

Mayor Shirley Washington asked the public to pray for the city and for those killed or injured during the incidents.

"The incidents we experienced this weekend were very traumatic," Washington said Monday during a news conference. "You never know how you will react, respond or feel to such incidents until they happen in your city."

At least one of the people injured was shot by a Pine Bluff police officer who arrived at the scene of a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday at a homecoming event held at Sahara Shrine Center, according to information provided by Franklin and the Arkansas State Police.

Keyyontae Vignaude, a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student, remains at a Little Rock hospital in critical condition after the police shooting, state police said Monday. The officer in the shooting has not been named by Franklin.

Franklin said during Monday's news conference that the gathering was believed to be a fraternity event. It is unknown if the event was sanctioned by the university or fraternity.

Another seven people were shot, one fatally, at Sahara Shrine Center during the incident.

It remains unclear if another of the injured was shot by police responding to the scene or by the gunfire that had broken out inside, state police say.

Marquarius Williams, 21, was killed by what is believed to have been a stray bullet inside the center, Delton Wright, Williams' grandfather and a former Jefferson County justice of peace, said Sunday.

J.T. Brown, with the Sahara Shriners, said surveillance video shows "chaos" as everyone runs out the doors during the shooting. The center belongs to the fraternal organization and can be rented for events, as it had been over the weekend.

In what Franklin described as a likely unrelated event, four people were shot an hour later and about 2 miles away at the intersection of University Drive and West Pullen Avenue near St. Joseph's Cemetery. One of the four victims died from their injuries, Franklin said Monday. He wouldn't provide details on the victim other than that the person was not a minor.

As of Monday, no one had been arrested in the two shooting incidents. The Pine Bluff Police Department is leading the investigation for both.

Some of the details remained unclear, such as how many attended the Sahara Shrine Center event or what security was at the gathering. Franklin said none of his officers were contracted to work the event.

State police are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which happened outside Sahara Shrine Center. A news release from the agency says Vignaude, of Hanover Park, Ill., was holding a gun and backing away from an exit and was struck by gunfire from the police officer.

Another person, Duane A. Everett of Eudora, was previously named by state police as the man exiting the building, but after further investigation, it was discovered that the original information was not correct, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said Monday.

"In all the confusion at the hospital of who was coming in and what role, if any, they played in what happened, Everett was released, and it was an inaccurate presumption that he was struck from the officer," Sadler said Monday.

Everett was injured, but it is unknown if he was wounded inside the building or by police bullets outside the building, Sadler said.

The 24-year-old assisted police in rendering aid to Vignaude, a news release says.

"It was only as the ambulance was preparing to transport the man wounded by the officer that they noticed Everett had sustained a minor wound," Sadler said.

The two shooting incidents strained first responders as they worked both scenes.

Emergency Ambulance Services Inc. posted to Facebook on Monday that it transported more than a dozen patients from each of the incidents. Off-duty employees responded to assist, CEO Josh Bishop says in the post.

"Our ambulance crews displayed bravery, heroism and professionalism by flooding these scenes and transporting multiple patients in each ambulance," the post reads.

During the news conference Monday, Franklin vowed to make the city safer.

"We didn't get in this situation overnight, but we are going to correct it and we are going to make Pine Bluff safe," Franklin said. "We are going to make Pine Bluff safe for the people who live here and the people who visit Pine Bluff. I promise you this. This isn't going to take a long time. We are going to work together."

Franklin announced a partnership with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the shootings, as well as other future incidents in the city.

Clayton R. Merrill, an ATF special agent, said the partnership would include a local bureau detective for the city.

"That will give them the resources my office has down on the local level," Merrill said. "This will only speed up the process. It will help identify shooters, guns."

Pine Bluff had 23 murders in the city during 2020, according to the Arkansas Crime Information Center. Data from the center also shows the city had 23 murders in 2019.

In an unrelated incident, at Grambling State University in Louisiana, one person was killed and seven others wounded during a shooting Sunday as the school celebrated homecoming events. Officials with the university have blamed "outsiders" for the recent violence on the campus.