FOOTBALL

UCA duo earn ASUN awards

The Atlantic Sun Conference has named University of Central Arkansas receiver Tyler Hudson and running back Darius Hale co-Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, for their performances in a 38-35 loss to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Hudson set a single-game school record for receiving yards with 251 on 9 catches, 1 for a touchdown. The previous record had stood since 1980 and was set by Ron Mallett, who had 242 receiving yards against Ouachita Baptist University.

Hale ran for 99 yards on 20 carries and scored 3 touchdowns, bringing his rushing touchdowns to 9 for the season, which is tied for No. 5 in the FCS.

Three Eastern Kentucky players -- quarterback Parker McKinney, linebacker Matthew Jackson and kicker Patrick Nations -- were also given weekly conference honors for their roles in Saturday's game.

-- Adam Cole

GAC honors two in-state players

The Great American Conference honored Harding University fullback Cole Chancey and Southern Arkansas University safety Brock Floyd as two of the league's players of the week Monday.

Chancey was named a co-offensive player of the week with Oklahoma Baptist wide receiver Josh Cornell, while Floyd picked up the conference's defensive player of the week award.

Chancey rushed for 231 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bisons' 46-21 win at Henderson State University on Saturday.

Floyd recorded a career-high 14 tackles in the Muleriders' 34-17 win against Arkansas Tech University in El Dorado on Saturday.

GOLF

UALR leads host tournament

Behind a second-round 7-under 65 from Magnus Lomholt, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's golf team holds the lead after 36 holes at the Little Rock Invitational on Monday at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock.

The Trojans sit at 12-under 564 through the opening two rounds, holding a five-shot lead heading into today's final round. Troy is second (569), followed by Lamar and Texas-El Paso, which are both at 573 and in a tie for third place.

Lomholt leads the 84-player field with a 10-under 134 through 36 holes, two shots better than teammate Anton Albers' 8-under 136 as the duo both posted a pair of rounds in the 60s. Albers had a second-round 68.

Jansen Smith (70) is tied for 36th place at 146, while Marcel Rauch (74) is tied for 47th place at 148 and Archie Smith (74) is at 150, good for a tie for 54th place.

ASU tied for lead in Georgia

The Arkansas State University men's golf team is tied for the 36-hole lead with Kennesaw State at the Pinetree Collegiate in Kennesaw, Ga.

The Red Wolves totaled a 2-over 578 over the first two rounds, including a 283 on Monday.

Christofer Rahm is tied for second place at 4-under 140 after shooting a second-round 68.

Lucas Cena shot a 69 on Monday and is in fifth place with a 3-under 141. Devyn Pappas, playing as an individual, is tied for sixth place with a 2-under 142 after a second-round 70.

Schmidt in front for ASU women

Arkansas State's Olivia Schmidt shot an opening-round 66 on Monday and is in the lead at the Ozarks National Invitational in Hollister, Mo.

Schmidt is at 6 under and leads Oral Roberts' Sarah Bell by three strokes.

Also for ASU, Charlotte Menager and Kayla Burke are tied for sixth place after each shooting a 72.

Oral Roberts (286) leads ASU by one stroke entering today's second round.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services