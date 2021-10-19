Wounded man faces charges, police say

Little Rock police responded to a shooting call Sunday afternoon on Falcon Court, resulting in an arrest.

Keanan Washington, 25, of Little Rock was arrested around 1 p.m. in connection with second-degree domestic battery, false imprisonment, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault and theft by receiving, according to his arrest report.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting, but the partial redaction of the arrest report makes some details unclear.

According to what a woman told police, Washington held her down and cut her with a knife, and then she shot Washington in self-defense. She has injuries that corroborate her statement, the police report states.

Officers were notified by the Baptist Health Medical Center emergency room that Washington was there. Once at the hospital, officers saw that Washington had a gunshot wound in his lower left leg, according to the report.

Washington refused to give a statement at the hospital and was taken to the police station on West 12th Street for further processing, the report read.

He was then transported to the Pulaski County jail without incident.

In car theft, teen charged as an adult

A 17-year-old was arrested Saturday night and charged as an adult in connection with a stolen car, according to a Little Rock police report.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nathan McCarroll approved charging Stefon Clay of Little Rock with theft by receiving, a Class C felony.

Clay was driving a red 2017 Kia that was listed by the Jacksonville Police Department as stolen, authorities said. Police stopped him in the vehicle around 11:45 p.m. near 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, where they then arrested him, the report states.