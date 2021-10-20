Arkansas adds basketball exhibition game vs. North Texas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play North Texas in a men’s basketball exhibition game on Oct. 30.

The teams will tip off at 4 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. It will be the second exhibition of the preseason for the Razorbacks, who are scheduled to host Division II East Central (Okla.) on Sunday.

North Texas was the Conference USA champion last season. The Mean Green (18-10) defeated Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before they were eliminated by Villanova in the second round.

North Texas lost three of its four leading scorers from last season, but returns fifth-year forward Thomas Bell, who averaged 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

The Mean Green roster also includes junior guard Tylor Perry, who played at Springdale Har-Ber before transferring to Spiro, Okla., as a high school senior. Perry has played the past two seasons at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.

"A real dream," Perry tweeted Wednesday. "Bud Walton was my (Madison Square Garden) growing up!"

Arkansas has defeated North Texas the past two seasons — 69-54 last November and 66-43 in November 2019. Both games were played in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks have a 16-0 all-time record against the Mean Green. The exhibition game will not count toward the series record.

It will be the second time in three seasons Arkansas will host a Division I team in an exhibition game. The Razorbacks defeated Arkansas-Little Rock in October 2019.

NCAA rules allow for Division I teams to play exhibition games against each other in the preseason if the game has a charitable component. A portion of concession and merchandise sales from the Arkansas-North Texas game will be donated to the United Way of Northwest Arkansas for covid-19 relief.

All tickets for the game were sold through the Razorbacks’ season-ticket packages. No determination has been made on whether there will be a TV or radio broadcast for the game.