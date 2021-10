Hardy, circa 1950: The Sharp County Courthouse, of native stone, was erected in 1894. At the time of the card vines had crept up the building, which had an Esso station as its neighbor. It was damaged by fire in 1974. A new courthouse opened in 1967 at Ash Flat, replacing those at opposite ends of the county, one at Evening Shade and this one at Hardy. The one at Hardy was rebuilt after the fire, housing some shops.

