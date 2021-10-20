Barron, Vaughn top picks for Bentonville School District elementary school name

BENTONVILLE -- The Board of Education has narrowed down the names for the district's 13th elementary school.

The board decided Tuesday at its monthly board meeting to select Barron and Vaughn as the contenders for the school's moniker.

The district received 201 responses when it solicited name suggestions on Facebook last month. The top four suggestions were Barron, with 25 nominations; Sam Walton, 16 nominations; Steve Gunter, 14 nominations; and Vaughn, four nominations, said Tanya Sharp, human resources chief operating officer.

Vaughn is the unincorporated community in which the 13th elementary school is located. Leslee Wright, district director of communications, said she's consulted several people with knowledge of the area's history but has been unable to uncover anything about the Barron name.

The school is under construction at Southwest Barron and Opal roads, near the Benton County Fairgrounds. It's scheduled to open next fall.

Two people made comments at the meeting in support of naming the school after the Vaughn community.

"There's obviously a lot of history and tradition for that name," said Matt Burgess, board member.

Former Rep. Dan Douglas said his family has lived in the Vaughn area since 1953.

"This would be great to be inclusive of the community that's out there," Douglas said of naming the school after Vaughn.

Ed Austin, Vaughn native, agreed.

"I want to encourage you to include the name of Vaughn somewhere in the school," Austin said. "That way you'll be representing a community."

The school board will vote to finalize the name of the school at its Nov. 16 meeting, according to supporting documents.

District administrators plan to choose a principal for the new school by December. A mascot and colors are expected to be chosen by February.

In other news, the board voted 6-0 to approve a $227,227 awning addition to Jefferson Elementary School.

Willie Cowgur was absent.

The addition is part of $1 million in updates and improvements that were placed on the district's 10-year master plan in December 2020, said Janet Schwanhausser, deputy superintendent and chief financial officer.

Phase one of the project was completed over the summer and included new roofing, window and door replacements and new kitchen boilers, she said. Phase two will include the awning addition, as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades, a kitchen renovation, classroom updates and electrical upgrades.

Flintco Construction out of Springdale is the project developer, according to supporting documents.

Board members also voted 6-0 to begin the search for a firm to help the district make future zoning decisions.

The board will vote on the firm and any associated costs at a future board meeting, Schwanhausser said.

"We need someone who does this as a full-time job," said Superintendent Debbie Jones of the rapidly growing district's needs.

Kelly Carlson, board vice president, volunteered to be the board designee for the search process.