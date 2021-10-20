Razorbacks report

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas safety Simeon Blair could have been patrolling the other secondary in Saturday's game at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium if he had stayed home for college.

Blair, a standout at Pine Bluff High School, was offered a scholarship by the hometown Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

"I gave it a little thought," Blair said on Tuesday. "Arkansas ended up telling me how I could work for a scholarship, and I felt that would be a great choice for me."

The redshirt junior took that choice and charted a course for earning a scholarship offer.

Blair has done more than earn a scholarship. He ranked 13th on the team with 23 tackles last season while making two starts. This year, the 5-10, 210-pounder has 19 tackles to rank ninth on the squad and has three pass breakups.

Blair said he's familiar with many of the current Golden Lions' roster.

"It's a great amount of them," Blair said. "A lot of them have probably left since this is my fifth year ,but I know quite a few, probably about 10 or 15 players on that team that I played with when I was young."

Blair is probably one of the most fired-up Razorbacks to be facing Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Little Rock.

"I felt like it's a real honor to go back home and be playing my hometown team that I've seen since I've really grown up," Blair said.

Lineups

The Razorbacks were working the trio of Jashaud Stewart, John Ridgeway and Tre Williams as its first-unit defensive line during a team period available for viewing Tuesday. Six-game starter Markell Utsey was not seen during the viewing window after missing Monday's practice.

Arkansas had its most recent version of the starting offensive line at work: left tackle Myron Cunningham, left guard Brady Latham, center Ricky Stromberg, right guard Beaux Limmer and right tackle Ty Clary. Behind them were left tackle Jalen St. John, left guard Luke Jones, center Shane Clenin, right guard Drew Vest and right tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford.

Henry rebound

Sophomore tight end Hudson Henry had his first catches of the season last week after a slow start due to injuries.

With Trey Knox being limited, Henry came on behind starter Blake Kern and contributed two catches for 22 yards in the Hogs' loss to Auburn.

"I was just battling some injuries, especially with my ankle," Henry said regarding his lack of availability for large chunks of the first half of the season. "Last year I had a high ankle sprain. I actually almost tore my ankle last year.

"So I was kind of dealing with some injuries there, not being able to perform at a very high level when I was having a lot of pain whenever I was running. They just thought it was best that I kind of hold back for a little bit and not potentially tear it. That was kind of what was going on, but now everything's fine. Everything's good."

Rebel crush

Dominique Johnson's crushing block on Ole Miss linebacker Mark Robinson two weeks ago has grown into a play of legend around the locker room.

"Yeah, I was probably the talk of practice for about a week for that block," Johnson said Tuesday. "Everybody was talking me up about it.

"The whole team gets excited when I make blocks like that. They all want to see it. It makes me want to make more blocks like that."

The block helped spring quarterback KJ Jefferson for an 11-yard run on the snap immediately following Robinson's horse-collar penalty on a tackle of Jefferson. The Razorbacks scored on Jefferson's 10-yard run on the next snap to tie the game at 45-45 with 1:22 remaining.

Johnson said the Razorbacks had run the same play earlier and he had gone too fast through the hole and missed the block. Backup quarterback Malik Hornsby told him to slow down the next time the play was called.

"Then we ran the play again a couple plays later, and I had seen him right there," Johnson said. "In practice, I just love practicing near foot near shoulder because I'm pretty good at it. ... I crack people at practice."

Arkansas safety Simeon Blair, sharing a Zoom interview with Johnson, nodded his head and confirmed Johnson's penchant for tough blocking at practice.

Elite Burks

Junior wideout Treylon Burks is in elite company with at least one catch in all 27 games of his college career. The Warren native is one of only four players in the FBS ranks with at least 20 career games played, who can make that claim.

Burks also leads all SEC qualifiers in both receiving yardage (628) and receiving yards per game (89.7), stat categories for which he ranks 13th and 18th in the country, respectively.

"Fun to be around," running back Dominique Johnson said of Burks. "To see the work he puts in every day at practice, the way he handles practice, the mentality that he has going to the field, just knowing he needs to dominate everybody and then going out there and dominating everybody, it's incredible to watch."

Added safety Simeon Blair, "It's also great to see him make those catches on other people besides us. That's something very good to see."

Ticket update

The Razorbacks had sold approximately 40,000 season tickets for Saturday's historic in-state game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff as of Tuesday afternoon, said Kevin Trainor, UA senior associate athletic director for public relations.

It marks Arkansas' first game against an in-state opponent since a 41-0 victory over Arkansas A&M (now Arkansas-Monticello) in 1944.

$600K payday

The UA contracted to pay Arkansas-Pine Bluff a game guarantee of $600,000 for Saturday's game. The contract also included a provision for the Razorbacks to send a large number of lockers to the Golden Lions after Arkansas completed a re-model of its locker room a couple of years ago.

Joe Moore nod

The University of Arkansas offensive line was named on Tuesday to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive front in college football.

The Razorbacks, anchored by seniors Myron Cunningham, Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner, were one of 19 teams to earn the recognition. Arkansas ranks eighth in the country with 243 rushing yards per game and fifth in the SEC with 459.7 total yards per game.

The Foundation for Teamwork, which has presented the Joe Moore Award since 2015, also named Air Force, Alabama, Appalachian State, Baylor, BYU, Coastal Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana-Lafayette, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee and UCLA to the mid-season honor.

The Joe Moore Award voting committee will announce semifinalists on Nov. 16 and finalists on Dec. 7. Selection of the 2021 Joe Moore Award winner will be made public after a surprise visit to the winning university's campus in late December.

Poll run

The Razorbacks dropped out of the Associated Press top 25 this week for the first time in three weeks.

Arkansas had entered the poll at No. 20 on Sept. 12 after downing then-No. 15 Texas 40-21. The Razorbacks moved up to No. 16 after defeating Georgia Southern 45-10 the following week, then peaked at No. 8 after improving to 4-0 with a 20-10 win over then-No. 7 Texas A&M.

Arkansas has now been in the poll for 422 weeks in its history, which ranks 21st among all FBS programs.