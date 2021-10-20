Block of River Market to close Monday

Crews will close one block of River Market Avenue in downtown Little Rock for at least three weeks beginning Monday because of construction work on the Interstate 30 project known as 30 Crossing, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, River Market Avenue will be closed between 2nd and 3rd streets so crews can demolish the bridge over the avenue, the department said.

"This block of River Market Avenue will provide business-only access and will be closed to the public for three to four weeks," the department said Tuesday.

Traffic along River Market Avenue will detour to Cumberland and Sherman streets.

The $1 billion 30 Crossing project will widen a 6.7-mile stretch of I-30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to up to 10 lanes in places.

An interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com.