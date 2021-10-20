Breast Center now open in White Hall

Jefferson Regional Medical Center has opened a new Breast Center at White Hall, with the goal of putting health care in reach of more women.

The Breast Center is located on the first floor of the White Hall Health Complex, 1600 W. Holland Ave., with designated parking and a private curbside entrance.

A ribbon cutting and open house was held Tuesday afternoon.

"I am excited that JRMC continues to provide exceptional services to the White Hall and surrounding communities. They are a great community partner," White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said.

With the fanfare out of the way, JRMC staff are ready to begin booking appointments, said Lisa Rhodes, a spokeswoman with JRMC.

"Residents of White Hall can now receive mammograms close to home, relaxing in a spacious, comfortable waiting area while they enjoy amenities such as express registration, a coffee bar, and warm, plush robes when they are called for their exam," Rhodes said.

However, appointments aren't limited to White Hall residents.

"Services are available to everyone, regardless of where they live," Rhodes said.

Wayne Harris, director of Imaging at JRMC, is the program's administrator, and all mammograms will be read by members of the JRMC's Radiology Department physician team housed at the Pine Bluff hospital campus.

Services include screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast MRIs and ultrasounds, and ultrasound-guided and stereotactic biopsies.

It occupies the space formerly housing the Women's Resource Center there, and can see up to 21 patients per day. The space consists of a large waiting area and a mammography suite where the exams are conducted.

JRMC has also remodeled the original Breast Center, located inside the Jefferson Professional Center, 1600 W. 40th Ave., in Pine Bluff.

To make an appointment or for more information go to www.jrmc.org/breast-imaging-center/ or call (870) 541-7393.