Conway bank set to release 3Q data

Home BancShares Inc. is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings before the stock market opens Thursday. The bank's management team has scheduled a call to discuss the results at 1 p.m.

Access to the live call is available at (877) 508-9586 and asking for the Home BancShares conference call. A replay will be available at (877) 344-7529, passcode: 10160407, and can be accessed through Oct. 28.

Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

Home BancShares, based in Conway, operates as Centennial Bank with branches in Arkansas, Alabama, Florida and New York City.

