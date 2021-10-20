Family of victim offers $5,000 reward

The family of Norris Perry Jr. is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects in his Oct. 10 shooting death in Pine Bluff.

Perry, 22, of West Memphis was found dead on an exterior stairwell at Camelot Apartments at 4001 Old Warren Road that morning.

An unnamed suspect, identified as a 67-year-old male, was cooperative with officers and turned in his firearm, according to Pine Bluff police, but it is unknown whether he will be charged.

Perry was a business administration major at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a licensed welder.

LaToya Brown, his older sister, said the family is offering money in order to get people who may have any further information to call police.

Perry's funeral is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Marion.