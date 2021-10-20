DEAR HELOISE: If you like Brazil nuts but hate to crack them because it is hard to get out the meat from the shell, I have a solution. I put the Brazil nuts, still in their shells, in the freezer. I take out a handful and crack the frozen nut. They often come out whole or in large pieces.

-- Maggie B., Laurel, Mont.

DEAR READER: Did you know that Brazil nuts are a very rich source of selenium and support your thyroid and heart? They contain magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and vitamin E. Plus, they have healthy fats.

DEAR HELOISE: I bought an old house and it's nice except that I have hard water stains on my chrome faucets and bathroom fixtures. How do I remove this?

-- Alan F., San Antonio

DEAR READER: Yes, those stains can ruin the look of your bathroom, but there is a simple solution to this problem. To get rid of soap buildup and hard-water stains, clean the sink and faucets with undiluted white vinegar. If some of the stains are stubborn, soak a paper towel with vinegar, then lay it on the stain for a while before adding some elbow grease to get the stains off.

DEAR HELOISE: I like to make far more food than I know we'll eat, because I always freeze the leftovers. I usually prepare a huge dinner on Sunday using chili, stew or a homemade soup and freeze whatever is left. This allows my husband to thaw a meal in the microwave and heat up a home-cooked meal instead of eating dinner at a fast-food place where the salt and fat content is high on those evenings when I have to work late or am out of town.

-- Faith N., New Castle, Pa.

DEAR READER: That's a good idea, and I think most stews and chili tastes even better a day or two after they're made.

DEAR HELOISE: My 8-year-old son loves carrots. If he asks for a treat to nibble on before dinner, he'll usually get out a carrot and eat it with gusto. I'm glad he'd rather have a carrot than candy, but I worry that his love of carrots might be due to some vitamin shortage. Is it safe to let him eat carrots all the time?

-- Taylor M., Escondido, Calif.

DEAR READER: If you have any health concerns about your son, I suggest having a doctor take a look at him. However, carrots have a slightly sweet taste, which might be the reason he likes them, and this might be a passing phase.

Half a cup of carrots contains about 25 calories, 2 grams of fiber, 3 grams of sugar along with vitamins A, K and C.

