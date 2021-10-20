Happy birthday (Oct. 20): There are options no one knows about yet. They cannot see what is possible. This is your cosmic birthday gift — a broader awareness. You will erase what you think you know. Go in with an open mind and your comprehensive understanding of a subject will open worlds. You will profit in the ways that matter to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Satisfaction in a relationship depends on overlooking the shortcomings and fixing attention on what is working beautifully, which will be particularly easy for you to see today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It may not seem like it, but you have room in your life for a new group of people. Dip your toe in. You'll start enjoying yourself straight away and have something unique to contribute.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When honesty seeps uncomfortably into the situation, it means there's something important, healthy and meaningful occurring. A degree of discomfort is necessary to an exciting and interesting life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are well-aware of the nature of an adrenaline rush. What goes up must come down. Every mood has its opposite, and the pendulum will swing. You're ready for it. The thrill will be worth it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Beware of mesmerizing opportunities. If you have to be hypnotized to do a thing, it's probably not reasonable and likely not good for you either. Act as your own advocate. Seek straightforward arrangements.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): After a long string of making no mistakes, you sense a rebellious spirit revving up to take more risks. You very well may miss the excitement and drama of a good, old-fashioned mess.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What was bad is now good; what was ugly is now beautiful. Arbitrary and interchangeable labels are ultimately meaningless. So don't bother trying to categorize; just accept what is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Do not try to get a zig out of a thing that clearly likes to zag. To learn the nature of things and let it inform your efforts is intelligent, respectful and, ultimately, the most profitable move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When the pretty words come floating to your ears, it is very tempting to hold onto them as though they were tangible enough to build on. They might be, but you won't know until there are behaviors and facts to back them up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The only one who knows whether someone is good for you is you. Don't listen to those trying to sway your feelings. Your feelings are loyal informants in your employment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Challenge yourself to drop your assumptions about who people are so you can learn who they actually are. Wishing people to be any certain way is the enemy of close, productive relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): One decision will change everything. That decision is entirely yours, but have no fear. There's nothing to get right here, really. Let your curiosity guide you. What do you want to learn?

HUNTER'S MOON

The full moon in Aries — the sign of the warrior — is the hunter’s moon. Whatever the pursuit, be it for love, food, gold or other, honorable hunting comes with responsibility. The chase and targeting are only the start of the cycle. If favored with a successful hunt, there is much subsequent work to be done in the sharing and use of the spoils.

HALLOWEEN PANTHEON

WITCHES, PART TWO: Witches in the modern iteration are often aligned with the neopagan Wiccan practices. These may involve an initiation, an appreciation for the natural world and ritualistic uses for elements of nature, the incantation of spells and other practices either handed down or invented. Modern witches come in many styles: some gothic and severe, some soft in white, flowing gowns, some barefoot with rattles and wild hair, some dancing with snakes, and on and on in endless variations. While each tends toward an individual approach to embodying their inner witch, a common through line is the conjuring and wielding of spiritual power toward particular aims. In a sense, witchcraft is the art of sending an intention through ritualistic practices.

It is pertinent to note that though witches have traditionally been women, the modern usage is considered to be gender-neutral. In the past, the term “warlock” has been used to describe male witches, but the term is now considered derogatory in many circles as it has literary roots in breaking oaths, which is not the intent of many modern Wiccan practitioners.

The choice of embodying a Halloween witch is a chance to consider one’s personal power and goals and imagine ways of harnessing resources to make magical life changes.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Natal sun and moon in Libra reveal John Krasinski as a romantic who operates at his best while in a supportive relationship. Being one half of the internet’s favorite couple comes with the territory! Last year brought Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt together in the thrilling horror film “A Quiet Place: Part II.” Next year is a cheerier tone. Listen for Krasinski’s voice in “DC League of Super-Pets.”