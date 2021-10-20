• Dennis Prager, 73, a conservative radio show host who "constantly hugged" strangers to expose himself to the coronavirus, said he's tested positive and is relying on "natural immunity" as well as a cocktail of unapproved drugs and monoclonal antibodies, an FDA-approved treatment.

• Alejandro Mayorkas, the U.S. Homeland Security secretary, who canceled a diplomatic trip to Colombia, is experiencing "mild congestion" and isolating at home after testing positive for covid-19 even though he's fully vaccinated, a spokesman said.

• Billy Nungesser, Louisiana's lieutenant governor, who oversees state tourism efforts, said the state will introduce an alligator-themed float celebrating its music, food and culture at the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

• Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City doctor and former state senator, said he's leaving the Republican Party to challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt as an independent, saying he disagrees with the state GOP's opposition to mask and vaccine mandates and the insistence of some party officials that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

• Akash Kunjumon, 26, and his bride, A. Aishwarya, 22, unable to find a boat but determined to reach their wedding despite flash floods and landslides in southern India, climbed into a giant cooking pot called a "chembu" to be pushed to the ceremony's venue by helpers.

• Yvonee Wu, 31, a New York City police officer, will undergo a mental competency exam after being accused of wounding her ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting another woman in a jealous rage at Wu's apartment, police said.

• Karen Harrison, 50, of Plainview, La., whose 25-year-old disabled daughter died dehydrated and in filth in 2018, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, prosecutors said.

• William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, Texas, a nurse described by a prosecutor as someone who "liked to kill people," was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of four patients after he injected air into their arteries following heart surgeries.

• Andy Harris, a practicing anesthesiologist and Republican Maryland state legislator, said he's written prescriptions for ivermectin, a medication typically used to treat parasites, as a covid-19 treatment and criticized pharmacies for refusing to fill it.