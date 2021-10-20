LSU's Lindblad tops teammate

Ingrid Lindblad, the third-ranked women's amateur player in the world, was stretched out on a hill adjacent to the 18th green at the Alotian Club in Roland late Tuesday afternoon.

"I was really tired," Lindblad said.

She didn't know it at the time, but LSU's top-seeded player was not done with playing.

Lindblad, a junior from Halmstad, Sweden, had parred her final hole for a 54-hole total of 1-over 217.

When teammate Carla Tejedo bogeyed the hole moments later, they were tied and headed to a sudden-death playoff on the 375-yard, par-4 10th hole to determine medalist honors.

Lindblad, 21, defeated Tejedo with a 15-foot birdie putt, to give LSU both the team and individual medalist titles in the women's portion of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Where did she find the energy for the playoff?

"I don't know," she said. "I just grabbed a Gatorade."

LSU, the team champion by eight shots, goes against stroke-play runner-up South Carolina today in the match-play portion of the three-day event.

South Carolina squeaked past Arkansas and Ole Miss by one shot to gain the No. 2 seed.

Arkansas, the second-ranked women's team in the Golfstat.com rankings, came up a stroke short of playing for the match-play championship while competing without No. 1 player Brooke Matthews, who is at the LPGA Qualifying School.

The Razorbacks entered the third round in second place after completing their second round Tuesday morning, and they battled for the lead throughout the day.

Arkansas and LSU were tied atop the leaderboard at one point early on the back nine, with South Carolina 10 shots back.

But the Razorbacks faltered down the stretch, including carding three bogeys and a double-bogey on the difficult par-4, 396-yard 18th.

"We just made a couple errors coming down the stretch," Arkansas Coach Shauna Taylor said, "and South Carolina played really well. ... It is the game that we love."

Taylor said that even though the Razorbacks were tied for first on the back nine and had a seemingly comfortable advantage over South Carolina and Ole Miss, it doesn't work that way.

"We just know that in team sports, especially golf, it can swing big quick," she said. "Yeah, we were in the lead. But it is 18 holes rather than nine. If we're not winning, we're learning. We can take a lot from this. We have to learn to continue to stay in the process instead of the end result. I felt like we tried to be a little perfect coming down the stretch.

"Trust your training, and be Arkansas. That's been my message. If we do that, they're so well-prepared. Trust what we do in practice."

Taylor said playing without Matthews, the top-ranked women's player in college golf, was a learning experience for the team.

"It shows that we are really deep," she said. "That we have a lot of weapons to fire with. We do have another match tomorrow against Ole Miss, and we're going to give it our all."

Arkansas got solid performances from all five players Tuesday, led by Cory Lopez's even-par 72.

Lindblad, on or near the lead for the entire tournament, said she thought winning the stroke-play portion of the Stephens Cup was a bigger deal overall than whatever happens in today's match-play event.

"Tomorrow is just one match," Lindblad said. "This was 54 holes. We were kind looking for the win the last two weeks."