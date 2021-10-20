Sections
Motel shooting victim identified

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:15 a.m.

Jacksonville police have identified the man killed in a shooting at a motel Monday night, according to a news release.

Devven Davis, 29, of Jacksonville died from gunshot wounds at UAMS, the release indicates.

Police responding to a shooting report around 10:20 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel at 1850 John Harden Drive found Davis shot and unresponsive, according to the release. The report had started as a domestic disturbance call.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available, the release stated.

