• A giant puppet of a Syrian refugee child created to symbolize millions of displaced children landed Tuesday on the coast of southeast England on the last leg of a 5,000-mile journey across Europe from the border of Syria. The 11.5-foot puppet named Little Amal -- a name meaning "hope" in Arabic -- was greeted by actor Jude Law on the Folkestone seafront. The puppet, operated by three people, has travelled through much of Europe after setting off from the Turkish-Syrian border in July and has been greeted by thousands of people along the way, including Pope Francis in Rome. "Little Amal is 3.5 metres tall because we want the world to grow big enough to greet her," said Amir Nizar Zuabi, artistic director of project. "We want her to inspire us to think big and to act bigger." Little Amal was created by Handspring, the company that made the equine puppets for hit West End and Broadway theater show "War Horse." The puppet was designed as part of The Walk, a traveling festival of art and hope to raise awareness of the problems faced by young migrants. The idea of Little Amal's journey in search of her brother evolved from "The Jungle," a play about migration and displacement produced by Good Chance Theatre, set in a camp in northern France where migrants gather hoping to reach Britain. After its arrival near Dover, Little Amal will celebrate her 10th birthday at London's V&A Museum. The puppet's 25-person entourage will travel to other attractions in London including the National Theatre, Somerset House and Trafalgar Square and will also visit Coventry before ending their journey in Manchester, northwest England, on Nov. 3.

• A street musician who performed a rendition of John Legend's hit "All of Me" in Boston over the weekend had one particularly appreciative audience member -- Legend himself. The Grammy Award winning singer was visiting Faneuil Hall with his family before his show Sunday night in Boston when he came across Radha Rao performing the hit song, The Boston Globe reported. Legend was impressed. He gave Rao a hug and a tip. Rao, 22, didn't recognize him at first. He was wearing a mask and she didn't even know he was in town. Then he took it off. "What are the odds that John Legend is in town, in the area you're performing, as you're singing his song? Beyond believable," she said. She admitted to being nervous, but finished the song, a regular part of her two-hour set at Faneuil Hall, where she has been performing since August. "A lot of people tend to ask, 'Did you play it because he was there?' And the answer is no," Rao said. "I was playing it, and then he happened to appear after I started the song, so it was quite a shocking experience."