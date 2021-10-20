Nothing is easy in 7A-Central

Fort Smith Northside would love nothing more than to give Coach Mike Falleur career victory No. 201 on Friday. The problem is, North Little Rock wants to keep his running tally at 200.

That dynamic makes for an intriguing 7A-Central Conference matchup at Charging Wildcat Stadium, but that doesn't even entail what'll actually be at stake when the history-rich programs lock horns.

No. 10 Northside (5-2, 2-2) and No. 3 North Little Rock (6-1, 3-1) are jockeying for a chance to play at home in the opening round of next month's Class 7A state playoffs, which makes the stakes that much higher. Both the Grizzlies and Charging Wildcats are also still in line to capture a conference title, or at worst, a piece of one, because the top five teams in the league will be duking it out with one another at some point over the next three weeks.

Still, the terrain does appear to be a bit tougher for North Little Rock. The Charging Wildcats lost to No. 2 Conway earlier and finish the regular season with road games at No. 1 Bryant and No. 6 Cabot. Northside has already played and lost at home to Bryant and Conway but hosts No. 6 Cabot next week before closing at Little Rock Southwest on Nov. 5.

All of those factors trickle back to why a victory Friday is important to both. Northside hasn't had much success against North Little Rock over the years, with losses in the past seven meetings. But the Grizzlies' rushing attack, which averages nearly 270 yards per game and is spearheaded by Ty Massey and Sundquist Church, has given teams problems all year. When Northside is running the ball with success, their chances skyrocket against anyone.

The Charging Wildcats, in contrast, have been stout against the run. North Little Rock held three teams (No. 5 Fayetteville, West Memphis, Little Rock Central) to negative yards rushing each and gave up just 12 yards on the ground to Little Rock Catholic last week.

Those numbers won't mean much to either when kickoff rolls around, but both know what needs to be done in order to win.

For the past seven encounters between the two, North Little Rock has been the one to doing what needs to be done to win. The Charging Wildcats should have enough to make it eight in a row. North Little Rock 30, Fort Smith Northside 28

BRYANT AT CABOT Panther Stadium will be jumping long before the teams even take the field. Cabot can make the biggest statement of the season by shocking the state's top team. The Panthers have the personnel capable of beating Bryant. Still, no one from Arkansas has been able to do that in three years. Bryant 41, Cabot 24

EL DORADO AT SYLVAN HILLS El Dorado will need to make the most of its possessions against Sylvan Hills because the Bears will try to ground and pound as much as possible. Plus, Sylvan Hills still has a 6A-East crown on its minds. El Dorado can say the same. El Dorado 33, Sylvan Hills 24

GREENWOOD AT BENTON There's not a lot of love lost in this series. Greenwood has won six of the past seven games with the Panthers. Yet, Benton's lone victory over that time came in 2019 at home. The Panthers went on to win a conference championship that same year, too. Benton 38, Greenwood 37

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT PULASKI ACADEMY There won't be any real surprises because these two know each other like their backs of their hands. Pulaski Academy could be without running back Joe Himon, who was injured last week against Maumelle. Still, the Bruins are far from a one-man team ... really far. Pulaski Academy 56, Little Rock Christian 37

GENTRY AT PRAIRIE GROVE Each lost to the No. 1 team in Class 4A, but both should feel good about advancing to the postseason. A victory by Gentry would tie the 2019 team for the most wins in a season in quite some time. Prairie Grove aims to make the Pioneers wait at least another week for that to happen. Prairie Grove 36, Gentry 24

ASHDOWN AT ARKADELPHIA If Ashdown finishes the regular season undefeated, the Panthers certainly will have earned it. Arkadelphia's three losses have come to teams that are ranked in their respective classes, so expect the Badgers to be Ashdown's toughest opponent to date. Arkadelphia 44, Ashdown 30

GURDON AT POYEN A loss by either would more than likely knock the loser out of league championship contention since they play just three 2A-5 games each. Both are coming off losses, and neither can afford slow starts in this one. Gurdon still has a chip on its shoulder, too. Gurdon 26, Poyen 20

FARMINGTON AT GREENBRIER Farmington can toss a wrench into Greenbrier's 5A-West title plans by pulling off this win Friday. The Cardinals had little problem beating Clarksville a week ago, but Cooper Wilcox and the rest of his Greenbrier teammates will be a bit tougher. Greenbrier 35, Farmington 21

PERRYVILLE AT PARIS The biggest game in Class 3A quite frankly, and neither Perryville nor Paris would dispute it. So many similarities between them, starting with the amount of points both put up on the regular. Duke Walker has been the ultimate weapon for Paris. Paris 40, Perryville 29

MAUMELLE AT WHITE HALL A victory by Maumelle could catapult the Hornets into something much bigger come November. White Hall has seemingly shaken off its loss to Pulaski Academy two weeks ago and have the No. 2 seed from the 5A-Central in its sights if it keeps winning. White Hall 20, Maumelle 16

QUITMAN AT BIGELOW The highest scoring team in Class 2A should get its first test of the season when Quitman rolls in. It's actually the first of back-to-back challenges for Bigelow, which plays at Hector next week. First things first, though. Bigelow 44, Quitman 27

SHERIDAN AT WEST MEMPHIS The loser may very well miss the playoffs. West Memphis has lost five games in a row and took a 27-21 loss in this matchup last season. Should be another tight one. West Memphis 28, Sheridan 21

MALVERN AT FOUNTAIN LAKE Both are tied for fourth in the 4A-7 and sit a game ahead of sixth-place Benton Harmony Grove. That makes this one huge. Fountain Lake makes it two in a row over the Leopards. Fountain Lake 33, Malvern 28

SILOAM SPRINGS AT MOUNTAIN HOME The offense hasn't flowed quite as smoothly over the past three weeks for Siloam Springs, but the Panthers are still potent. Mountain Home, however, is locked in a three-tie for fifth and needs this one badly to stay in the postseason race. Mountain Home 38, Siloam Springs 35