Police training center officer honor delayed

Pine Bluff council members pulled a resolution that would have named a future police training center after slain officer Kevin D. Collins during Monday's regular meeting.

Mayor Shirley Washington sponsored the resolution that would have honored the five-year veteran officer, who was killed Oct. 5, 2020, during a shootout at the Econo Lodge motel that left another officer wounded.

Pine Bluff police went to the motel as part of an investigation.

Washington announced at a memorial ceremony on the one-year anniversary of Collins' death plans to rename the former site of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, which was located at the Civic Center, after Collins.

But council members, stressing they support naming a facility after Collins, expressed concerns that no formal discussion about the purpose of the facility was held.

"My question is, with great respect for my fellow officer Collins, I support the naming of that building," said Alderman Ivan Whitfield, who was police chief for two years while Collins was on his staff.

"I could accept it better if you named the whole building the Kevin Collins Civic Center Complex and Training Center.

"When you say Training Center for the police department, that's a mighty big building at the bottom of that mighty big space. I just believe we can name it, but at least put his name on it in its entirety, because it's going to be more than a training center, and I would have liked for us to discuss this before we brought it to the table, because I would have made this recommendation before tonight, but there was no discussion on this."

Washington said she respected Whitfield's thoughts.

Alderwoman Joni Alexander expressed concerns about costs associated with converting the old library.

"I can't support this legislation in good conscience, and it has absolutely nothing to do with Officer Collins," she said. "It's just the conversation about a training center -- do we need one? Is it an asset or liability? How much is it going to cost us to run it? Do we have to add new positions? This was never discussed at Public Safety [committee], and one of the many authorities of the council is building new grounds. I would like for us to have a conversation about how we would like that building to be used, and how much is it going to cost to retrofit the building.

"I think it's premature. I think it's a lot of pressure to support it because Officer Collins' name is on here, but I can't in good conscience support it because I don't know if I even support a training facility."

Washington said she looks forward to holding the conversation about the facility's purposes at a Public Safety committee meeting.

"There is a vision. I didn't share all of that and I guess I should have," she said. "We get kind of busy and sometimes we get ahead of ourselves, but I have no problem backing up and having that conversation."

Said Alderman Steven Mays: "It's well deserved. It's a good thing, and we need to push it through some kind of way as soon as possible."

Alderman Glen Brown Sr. asked to be a co-signer of the resolution, and Washington agreed before discussion began.

SHELTER ARCHITECTS OK'D

Council members authorized a contract with Woods Group Architects of Little Rock for architectural services toward renovation and conversion of the old First Ward School building into Opportunity House.

The estimated fee for the architectural phase is $60,000, which is 7.5% of the estimated $800,000 construction cost.

The city won a $250,000 grant from Lowe's toward turning the old Pine Bluff School District elementary campus into a shelter for men. Pine Bluff was the only Arkansas city to receive one of the 100 grants, out of 2,200 applicants, according to the home improvement store chain.

The shelter will be designed to house 50 men, mayoral chief of staff Cynthia Anderson said in September.

GRACE PERIOD FOR LICENSES

New employees within the Street Department will be given 90 days from their hire date to obtain either a Class A or Class B commercial driver's license, thanks to a passed resolution from the council.

The resolution, sponsored by Alexander, states most positions with the Street Department require a valid CDL, which has the effect of reducing the number of individuals eligible to be hired.

Should circumstances beyond the control of the employee arise to where he or she cannot obtain the CDL within 90 days, the department manager may extend the grace period by 45 days.

SOFTBALL FIELD REPAIRS

JRC Construction won contracts to repair the softball building and scoreboard at Regional Park.

JRC submitted a bid of $55,275 with a $4,500 deduction for the softball building. The scoreboard replacement will cost $63,629.