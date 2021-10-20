PREP VOLLEYBALL: Springdale Har-Ber downs Fayetteville in five sets, claims 6A-West title

SPRINGDALE -- Fayetteville scored the final three points of the fourth set to apparently grab some momentum in a marathon see-saw 6A-West Conference volleyball match, but Springdale Har-Ber took it right back.

The Lady Wildcats scored the first three points of the fifth set and hit the accelerator for the 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-8) win to claim the regular-season conference title on Tuesday night at Wildcat Arena.

Har-Ber coach Cassie Loyd couldn't be more pleased with her team's focus and consistency in a match characterized by some long rallies.

The Lady Wildcats, who suffered their first loss of the season in a tournament in Ozark, Mo. over the weekend, showed their experience and celebrated 14 seniors by knocking off Fayetteville for the second time this season in five sets.

"We had been putting a lot of pressure on the girls to serve tough and serve in and also just minimizing our errors," Loyd said. "Fayetteville is a good team and if you give them an opportunity by giving them free points on serves, they are going to take total advantage of that.

"We only had nine hitting errors all night, which is unheard of. So just the focus and consistency and Josie McCroskey just played unbelievable defense. Man, if we don't have her in that back row and leading us defensively against their amazing attackers, we don't win that match."

Har-Ber looked as though it might end the match in four sets as it used a 5-0 flurry to take a 23-22 lead. But Fayetteville answered with three straight points to force a fifth.

But Loyd had a different viewpoints to be forced to a fifth set, after her team struggled to finish five-set matches a year ago.

"I think it was a total blessing that we got to play five sets tonight against Fayetteville," Loyd said. "You get better by playing a tough team and I think we did get better tonight. I think the kids proceeded to know that they could do it in five."

Kat Cooper, a 6-1 senior middle hitter, was outstanding with a match-high 21 kills and hit a sizzling .488 with just one error for Har-Ber (31-1, 14-0 6A-West). But she had plenty of help. Kyla Clubb chipped in 19 kills and Jordan Benford added 12.

But the Lady Wildcats also brought the defense, finishing with 99 digs as a team. McCroskey led the way with a match-high 33 digs, but Caylan Koons added 17, while Lilly Sharp chipped in 15 digs and four aces. Maddux McCrackin was also in double-digits with 13.

Koons, a senior setter committed to Central Arkansas, dished out a match-high 52 assists to go with four kills and four blocks. Cooper, a San Diego State commit, also added four blocks.

Brooke Rockwell led Fayetteville (29-4, 12-2) with 22 kills, while Maddie LaFata added 10. Setter Kennedy Phelan registered a double-double with 47 assists and a team-high 20 digs. Ashley Ruff added 18 digs.

Rogers 3, Rogers Heritage 1

Abby Harris put together big night with 17 kills and 12 assists to lead the Lady Mounties to a 19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-19 win over their crosstown rivals.

Harris chipped in two blocks, six digs and an ace for the Lady Mounties. Ella McLeod added 11 kills and three aces, while Kaitlyn Brady dished out 20 assists. Madison Rhea added 11 digs and three aces, while Olyvia Hall contributed 14 digs and three aces.

Bentonville 3, Bentonville West 0

Trinity Hamilton hammered 20 kills and hit a scorching .515 to lead the Lady Tigers to a 25-19, 25-14, 27-25 win over the Lady Wolverines.

Lily Thompson led the defense with 13 digs and Katelyn Simpson dished out 28 assists.

Van Buren 3, Siloam Springs 0

Bri Ball hammered 19 kills and Bryslin Oden added 12 to lead the Lady Pointers to a 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 win.

Maddie Mills dished out 17 assists and Maddie Feeny contributed 18 digs for Van Buren.