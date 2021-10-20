Record round caps time at the Alotian

A senior from North Carolina A&T completed a two-day turnaround of a sort never seen at the Alotian Club.

On Tuesday, individual players completed their two days of play in the three-day Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Roland. No more than two coaches, three parents, dozens of volunteers sprinkled across the course and a handful of media members witnessed any part of the joy shared by Arkansas freshman Ffion Tynan, Howard freshman Kendall Jackson and Christyn Carr of North Carolina AT&T.

Carr, who on Monday started her first of three rounds at 9-over par through seven holes, birdied four of her final five holes in her third and final round on the 6,311-yard, par-72 layout midway through Tuesday afternoon to set the Alotian course record for women with a 3-under 69.

None of the witnesses were aware of the significance of Carr's round until 25 minutes after it was completed, when a tournament official near the scorekeeper's porch said, "Someone needs to tell Christyn she just made history."

Tynan, who scored 71, had left to follow teammates still on the course. Carr and Jackson had returned to the course to pose for photographs.

When Carr returned, she was dumbfounded.

"I don't have any words," Carr said.

Her record finish followed rounds of 84 and 81 for a final score of 18-over 234, 30th in the field of 36. Tynan finished tied for 18th with rounds of 77-78-72 for an 11-over total of 227. Jackson was 33rd at 87-78-81, 30-over at 246.

Carr again spoke after a moment of reflection.

"I knew I was playing well with all those birdies," she said. "I told my coach, 'I'm getting nervous. I'm getting nervous.' "

She made a 6-foot putt on No. 18 to complete the Alotian milestone.

"I had no idea," she said. "That would have been a hard 6-footer if I had known."

Tynan said to experience the Alotian's complexity was invaluable.

"The more times you play this course, the more things you know," she said. "The greens are like glass. The downhill putts, I do everything in my head to say, 'Leave it short,' because you can't possibly leave some of these putts short, so if you try, it rolls out for a nice little tap-in."

Tynan, a citizen of Wales, said Jackson and Carr helped complete her contentment.

"I didn't know them as of yesterday, but we got along so well," Tynan said. "We were having jokes. Everyone was rooting for each other, and it's so nice to have that camaraderie with each other."

Tynan said each of her few experiences at the Alotian Club has left her awestruck, including a practice round on Oct. 10.

"The views are some of the best I've ever seen," she said. "I took time today just to stand back and look rather than just play with my blinkers on. You can forget that, 'Hey, I'm actually at one of the most beautiful places in the world.' You have to take it in a little."

Carr said she was surprised to learn Tynan was a freshman.

"She's great," Carr said. "She's quick. She knows what she wants to do. She's very decisive, and she's good. I really like her. She plays with a lot of fire. She played really well today."

Jackson said the prettiest course she had previously played was the Columbia Country Club in this season's USGA Girl's Junior Championship at Columbia, S.C.

"This course is absolutely stunning," she said. "It eclipses anything I have ever seen. It's like Augusta National if it were carved out of a mountain."

After her rounds Monday, Carr joined a chorus of women to say the Alotian was the most difficult course she had played. With her record round complete, she said her toil the day before at least hinted of its secrets.

"It definitely helped to see the course multiple times," Carr said. "I said, 'Maybe I'm just doing better, or maybe I'm just getting used to it a little more.' Of course, you can really never get used to this course because it is so challenging."