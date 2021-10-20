Rogers man accused of shooting at store, high school press box

ROGERS -- A Rogers man was arrested in connection with shooting at a store and a high school press box Sunday.

Danny Valdemar Mora, 28, was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

He was arrested in connection with a terroristic act, criminal mischief and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against him.

Nobody was injured in the incidents, police said.

Rogers police received a call at 8:05 p.m. Sunday of shots fired near Academy Sports at 3855 S. 26th St., according to a probable cause affidavit. The caller reported the shots may have come from across the street at Gusano's Pizzeria at 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, according to the affidavit.

Gusano's employees called police to report finding shell casings behind the business. Police found four shell casings near a trash container on the back side of the business. All of the casings were for a 6.5 Grendel rifle and appeared to have blue adhesive near the primer, according to the affidavit.

Two employees of Gusano's told police they heard what sounded like gunshots. The employees went outside and saw a dark-colored Ford Ranger pickup parked in front of the container, the affidavit states. The pair didn't see anyone, according to the affidavit.

Police earlier had received a call from one of Mora's friends reporting he was upset at not being able to purchase a gun from Academy Sports and Bass Pro Shops in Rogers, according to the affidavit. The friend said Mora thought it was a "hate crime because he was brown," the affidavit states.

Police found what appeared to be four bullet holes in the southwest front of Academy and employees and customers were inside and around the store at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Police later received a second call concerning a shooting near Rogers High School. Officers went to the school and found spent bullet casings near the road running on the south side of the stadium, according to the affidavit.

Police found 16 casings with "PSD 20" stamped on them and it was determined they were .223/5.56 caliber casings, the affidavit states.

Police discovered substantial damage to the stadium press box, including several windows shattered. Police found eight bullet holes in the press box, according to the affidavit.

School officials reported at least $30,000 worth of damage to the press box, according to affidavit.

Police reviewed video and saw a dark-colored pickup enter the area and stop where the casings were found. Police saw in the video several muzzle flashes before the vehicle left the scene, according to the affidavit.

Mora owns a vehicle similar to the one seen at Gusano's and the school, according to the affidavit.

Bentonville police and State Police troopers pursued the vehicle and arrested Mora, according to the affidavit.

Police found several rifles and a large amount of ammunition in Mora's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A Rogers police officer was able to look at casings found in Mora's car. The Grendel casings found at Gusano's matched the casings in Mora's vehicle, according to the affidavit.