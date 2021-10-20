Springdale School Board zones see little change

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale School Board on Tuesday night approved 6-0 members' new representation districts based on population figures from the 2020 census.

The districts remained largely the same as the districts are currently, which was set after the 2010 census, said Jared Cleveland, the superintendent of schools. No board members will face a new election.

The biggest change in the zones comes in the number of people each board member will represent. That has grown along with the overall population of the city.

Cleveland explained the numbers considered for representation are based on the number of voting age residents -- those 18 and older -- in a zone. Springdale elects School Board members to represent five zones, with two at-large members.

Board member Eddie Ramos was not at the meeting.

Templeton Demographics in Southlake, Texas, analyzed 2020 census numbers to divide the districts equally, Cleveland said. "When I tried to do it, the numbers were all over the map," he said. "This was the easiest and most fair way to figure the zones."

He noted Templeton has determined the zones for several area districts.

Demographics provided by the Springdale school district shows the city had 109,745 residents of voting age counted in the 2020 census.

Cleveland said each board member would now represent between 21,000 and 22,000 voting-age residents in their districts. The difference between the largest district and the smallest is 6.9%, he said.

Zone 1, covering the southwest quadrant of Springdale, is the largest district based on population, with 22,843 voters, according to graphs and maps provided by the district. Zone 4, covering the south-central part of the city, is the smallest with 21,360 voters.

The largest by area is Zone 5, which covers the entire eastern side of the city and 21,556 voters. Zone 4 is the smallest geographically.

Zones currently used by the district, set by the 2010 census figures, considered 90,609 voters total. Zone 3 had the largest population with 18,876 voters. Zone 3 covered then and still covers the north-central part of the city, one of the smallest zones geographically.

Zone 5 had the smallest population in 2010 with 17,795 voters. The zone was the largest geographically in 2010, as it remained in 2020.

The differentiation in numbers of voters per district was 6% in 2010.

If the zone lines had not been changed this year, Zone 2 would have been the biggest, representing 21,341, and Zone 4 the smallest, with 20,148 -- a 21% difference.