GOLF

UALR wins home event

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's team was dominant in its lone home event this season, running away from the rest of the 14-team field at the Little Rock Invitational at Chenal Country Club.

The Trojans posted a team score of 18-under par, 17 shots ahead of second-place Lamar, as they won the annual event for the 10th time since it began in 1994. Senior Anton Albers carried the mantle for UALR, carding a 13-under 203 -- the second-lowest individual score in Trojan history -- and earning his third career victory.

Junior Magnus Lomholt finished second behind Albers, shooting a 10-under par 206. It was the Dane's best performance since arriving in Little Rock at the start of last season, besting his third-place 208 at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Louisiana earlier this fall.

Central Arkansas finished last, 40 shots behind the next closest team. Blaine Calhoon's 11-over 227 was the top score for the Bears.

ASU men finish second in Georgia

The Arkansas State University men's team finished in second place at the Pinetree Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Kennesaw, Ga.

The Red Wolves turned in a final-round 291 to total 869 (+5) for the event, eight shots shy of host Kennesaw State for the team title. ASU was two strokes better than third-place Jacksonville State.

Christofer Rahm shot a 74 on Tuesday and finished in a tie for fourth place at 2-under 214. Devyn Pappas, playing as an individual, ended the tournament at 1-under 215 after a final-round 73.

Also for ASU, Lucas Cena was even at 216, good for a tie for 12th place.

UCA second, ASU third in Missouri

Through two rounds of the Ozarks National Invitational at Hollister, Mo., on Tuesday, the University of Central Arkansas women's team is in second place, while Arkansas State University is in third place.

UCA shot a 294 on Tuesday and is at 8-over 584. ASU had a second-round 298 and is at 9-over 585. Oral Roberts leads the tournament at 4-under.

For UCA, Pim Thitisup posted a second-round 73 and is in a tie for sixth place at 1-over 145.

Camila Moreno is in a tie for 10th place with a 3-over 147 after shooting a 74. Elin Kumlin (78) and Karley Whittington (73) share 14th place at 4-over 148.

Olivia Schmidt leads the Red Wolves, as she's in second place after shooting a second-round 73. Schmidt is 5-under 139 through the first two rounds.

Casey Sommer, playing as an individual, had a 73 and is 3-over 147, good for a tie for 10th place with UCA's Moreno. Kayla Burke (76) is tied for 14th place at 4-over 148 with Kumlin and Whittington of UCA.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Parkers Chapel forced to forfeit game

Two-time, defending Class 2A state champion Fordyce picked up a victory this week without even putting on a pad.

The Redbugs were set to face Parkers Chapel in a 2A-6 Conference game, but the Trojans were forced to cancel the game. According to the Parkers Chapel Trojan Athletics Facebook page, low numbers and injuries were the deciding factor in the decision. As a result, Fordyce will receive a forfeiture as well as 13 tiebreaker points.

-- Erick Taylor