Warren man faces capital murder charge in south-central Arkansas shooting

A Warren man is facing a charge of capital murder after the discovery of a body along U.S. 63 in south-central Arkansas on Monday, state police said Wednesday.

Tony McCoy, 44, was arrested late Tuesday by special agents of the state police, assisted by Bradley County sheriff’s deputies, according to a news release from state police.

McCoy is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Terry Adams of Warren, about 45 miles south of Pine Bluff, state police said.

Adams’ body was found 4 miles south of Warren at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, state police said.

Special agents of the state police criminal investigation division found evidence that Adams had been shot, according to the news release.

Adams’ body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, state police said.

McCoy was being held Wednesday at the Dallas County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance hearing, according to the release.