LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Amy Helm to play at dad's Marvell home for Jubilee

Amy Helm will pay homage to her father's Arkansas legacy at the Levon Helm Downhome Jubilee on Sunday, held on the baseball field across from Helm's boyhood home at 902 Carruth Ave, Marvell, in Phillips County. The schedule begins at 2 p.m. with the Gospel Express Band, followed by Carla Robinson at 2:45 p.m.; Billy Jeter and the Shine Eye Band at 3:30 p.m.; a "Front Porch" concert featuring Amy Helm and guests at 5 p.m.; Brad Moneymaker Band at 7:30 p.m., Danny Dozier and Friends at 8:30 p.m. and the Bluff City Bandits at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

The event will also feature kiddie rides, vendors, a silent auction and food vendors.

◼️ Brother Moses, along with opening act Douglas, performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($15); Khaki Onion performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Badflower, along with opening acts Teenage Wrist and Dead Poet Society, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday ($20 advance, $25 day of show) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ The Texas Gentlemen performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($10); Seratones, along with opening act Joshua Asante, performs at 8:45 p.m. Saturday ($15) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Admission is $10. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Big Boy Changes, Any Given Room and Formals perform at 9 p.m. today ($5); Tiko Brooks performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($10); Recognizer, along with opening acts Joe & The Feels and Indigo Lightning, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); and Bri Ailene, with opening act Jose Holloway, performs at 7 p.m. Sunday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Black River Pearl performs at 7 p.m. Friday ($7) and Try More MOJO performs at 9 p.m. Saturday ($10) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band performs from noon-2 p.m. Saturday for The Harvest Festival at The Bramble Market, 9325 Ferndale Cutoff, Little Rock, (501) 350-7430.

Corbin Huffstutter performs Friday at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Corbin Huffstutter performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Hell Camino and Formula 400 perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8468; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes perform from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock. Tickets range from $24 to $190, (501) 376-3071; ibclr.org.

◼️ Mourning View performs at 9 p.m. Friday; Big Shane Thornton Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday; and The Jake Peterson Duo performs at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Brian Ramsay performs at noon Sunday at The Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 10 Rusty Tractor Lane, Little Rock, (501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com.

◼️ Hoovers performs at 8 pm. Friday and Huckleberry Jam performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo's Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today; The Juice performs from 8-11 p.m. Friday and DJ Multitalented performs from 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com.

BENTON

Amber Violet performs at 6:30 p.m. today at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 226 W. South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton. (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

Twizted Sizters performs at 6 p.m. today at Hardrider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive, Cabot, (501) 241-1151.

CAMDEN

Brooklyn Fogle performs at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

38 Special performs at 7:30 p.m. today at Reynolds Performance Hall, 201 Donaghey Ave., University of Central Arkansas, Conway. Tickets are $30 or $40; $28 or $38 for senior citizens and UCA alumni, (501) 450-3265; reynolds@uca.com.

◼️ Gavin Harper performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Kyle Bruich, Tera Lynne Sister and Graham Nancarro perform at 7 p.m. today and Black River Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Hatchet House BBQue, 1004 Oak St., Conway, (501) 504-6894; hatchethousebbque.com.

◼️ The Irie Lawns performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Get Off My Lawn performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Highway 124 performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Brass Tacks performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Mister Lucky performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Buh Jones performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

DARDANELLE

The Brooke White Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St., Dardanelle. (479) 229-4458; fsgrill.com.

EL DORADO

Styx performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday ($54 to $94) and Blackberry Smoke performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($34-$44) at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3007, eldomad.com.

◼️ Rowdy Johnson performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 904-0997; mulekickatmad.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Popular singer-songwriter Sara Evans performs at Saturday at Oaklawn Event Center in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Sara Evans performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oaklawn Event Center, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets range from $40 to $190, (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Rockey Jones performs at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill, Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Amie & The Slingerz perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs, (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Brett Stafford Smith and The Tone Kats perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Trough Bar & Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Aaron Owens performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogie's, 1010 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 624-5455; doitwithyourbootson.com.

◼️ Shari Bales Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Relentless performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Salsa's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 4324 Central Ave., Hot Springs (501) 321-0001; at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs (501) 525-9797; at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs (501) 701-4544 and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Feelin Groovy performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Bad Habit performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

TICKETS

Morgan Wallen, along with opening acts Hardy and Ernest, performs at 7:15 p.m. Nov 19-20 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and tickets, $53.05, $63.05, $73.05, $93.05 and $103.05, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.