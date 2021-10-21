Arkansas Postcard Past

Rogers, circa 1965: The lobby of the First National Bank displayed a mural by famed artist Louis Freund. He specialized in painting scenes of life in the Ozarks as it was in the 1930s. Drafted in WWI but a conscientious objector, he spent the war painting scenes depicting troop training at Camp Robinson. His Rogers mural, completed in 1963, was 33 feet wide and 10 feet high. Today the bank belongs to Arvest, where the mural can still be seen.

