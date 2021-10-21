Bank OZK to report 3Q results today

Bank OZK is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings after the stock market closes today. The bank will release management comments along with the earnings results, both of which will be available at ir.ozk.com.

The executive team is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the results. The call can be accessed by calling (844) 818-5110 and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback will be available for one week by calling (855) 859-2056 with passcode 8870579.

The call also will be available live or in a recorded version on the website.

Bank OZK has 250 locations in Arkansas, California, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Texas.