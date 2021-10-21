Benefits With Friends: Art assists fresh starts after abuse

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's Fresh StART presented by Mars Inc. will be a virtual event Saturday Oct. 23. Organizers say the event is "centered on an auction of works from regionally renowned professional artists and artisans and art pieces donated by our clients from our in-shelter art program. Our digital events and auction will be accessible for free for anyone who wants to participate, including an exclusive golden ticket raffle for a trip for two."

The nonprofit organization offers 30-day emergency shelter and other supports for victims of domestic violence. In 2020, the 33-year-old shelter in Rogers took in 199 residential clients -- 199 adults and 125 children -- in addition to serving 265 women, men and children through non-residential services.

Offerings available to residents at the shelter include food, clothing, counseling, court and children's advocacy, community education and support groups. In 2021 the organization has been working to launch a new rehousing program, providing longer-term financial assistance and case management to families escaping violence.

Individuals can register at secure.qgiv.com/event/nawsauction/ for the free virtual event, golden ticket raffle and auction. Organizers will post the livestream link inside the page on Saturday for those who register and will send it out via email.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com