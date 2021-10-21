Community Foundation announces 24 grant recipients

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation announced 24 grant recipients for the current grant cycle.

"We will deliver an historic total of $100,125 this year to area organizations addressing hunger, health and youth," said MaryRoss Taylor, grant committee chair for Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation. "Some of the grants will support swimming lessons at the Aquatic Center, Girls Ponytail Softball and Youth Basketball League. Among the food providers we support are Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, Neighbor to Neighbor and St. Luke's United Methodist Church. All recipients are worthy of contributions from our generous community members."

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of Arkansas Community Foundation was founded in 1987. This year, the awards were made available through the Foundation's Giving Tree Grant Program and the Jefferson Regional Medical Center Community Health Endowment.

The 24 nonprofits awarded grants this year include:

• Early Literacy Grants for Youth Partners and Gigi's Playhouse.

• Giving Tree and Jefferson Regional Medical Center Grants to: Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, CASA Women's Shelter, Centers for Youth and Families, Central Delta Community Action Agency, Dianne's Adult Health Daycare Center, Friends of the Public Library, Ivy Center for Education, Neighbor to Neighbor, Ozark Mission Project, Salvation Army, St. Luke United Methodist Church, Taylor Elementary, Teach for America, TOPPS, Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services, White Hall Girls Ponytail Softball League, Youth Basketball League, Daughters of Charity Services of Arkansas, Hamburg School District, City of Pine Bluff and Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County.

All nonprofits were evaluated based on the following criteria:

• Potential benefit to the community and sustainability beyond the grant cycle.

• Evidence of cooperation or collaboration with other organizations working in the same field

• Innovation and creativity of the approach.

• Providing services aimed at educating, assessing and screening members of organizations or the larger community regarding health issues.

The Jefferson Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Health Endowment is a grant program made possible through JRMC in accordance with its goal to bring quality healthcare to the people of Southeast Arkansas. JRMC applicant organizations are those that serve residents of Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant and Lincoln.

For more information about the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, visit https://www.arcf.org/affiliates/pine-bluff-area/ or call Lawrence Fikes at (870) 850-7934.