Marriage Licenses

Mateo Macedo, 36, and Natalia Morales, 41, both of Jacksonville.

Ryan Cazes, 40, and Crystal Harris, 43, both of Sherwood.

Brant Roberts, 26, and Lyndsey Palanca, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Victor Riera-Lavado, 54, and Miriam Flores, 50, both of Jacksonville.

Juan Nizama Quichiz, 54, and Lourdes Riera, 52, both of Jacksonville.

Caitlyn Dillon, 27, of Sherwood and Aaron Lockwood, 27, of Little Rock.

Sonny Winger, 31, and Mary Shuffield, 29, both of Little Rock.

Tyona Toombs, 23, and Tamaya Brown, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-3503. John Brennan v. Sara Beth Brennan.

21-3504. Shannon Givens v. Chris Givens.

21-3505. John Blackshire v. Aqua Blackshire.

21-3507. Dedra Oxandale v. Terrence Oxandale.

21-3511. Andrew Nguyen v. Thanh Thi Kim Nguyen.

GRANTED

21-643. Casanda Star v. Kentrell Jordan.

21-887. Abra Farmer v. Kyle Farmer.

21-2911. Demoneya Green v. Twyla Jacobs.

21-2934. Brinlee Pitts v. Angella Pitts.