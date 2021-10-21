Ex-coach threatens to sue UT

Pruitt threatening to sue

Things are never dull at Tennessee.

One night it's some Vols' fans going crazy and throwing debris on the field at Neyland Stadium to delay the Tennessee-Ole Miss game in Lane Kiffin's homecoming appearance.

A couple of days later, it's a lawyer representing Jeremy Pruitt threatening to sue Tennessee and taking shots at Rick Barnes, the Vols' basketball coach, and Phil Fulmer, Tennessee's former football coach and athletic director.

Michael Lyons, who is Pruitt's lawyer, told the Knoxville News-Sentinel that unless his client and UT reach a financial agreement, Pruitt will file a lawsuit after being fired as the Vols' football coach in January for cause and not receiving a buyout.

"On behalf of my client, I can tell you that he's not happy that this is the only choice they've left him with," Lyons said. "But he's not going to walk away without getting his day in court."

According to the News-Sentinel, Lyons has told Tennessee officials they must reach a settlement with Pruitt by Oct. 29 -- a week from Friday -- or face a lawsuit that Lyons said could "cripple UT's athletic programs for years."

Tennessee fired Pruitt after officials said an internal investigation uncovered NCAA violations involving the football program.

That claim by Tennessee officials meant the school could avoid paying Pruitt -- who was 16-19 in three seasons as the Vols' coach -- more than $12 million in buyout payments he would have been owed otherwise.

A letter by Lyons to Tennessee requested documents from current and former UT administrators and coaches, including Barnes, so that he can inspect them. Lyons said his law firm had discovered "startling information" of NCAA violations dating back several years and across multiple sports, and mentioned Barnes by name.

"I'm really disappointed that Jeremy would throw people's names around that he knows did nothing but support him the entire time he was here and make these unsubstantiated claims," Barnes told ESPN. "I would invite the NCAA to come in any day of the week and investigate our program.

"I have too much respect for our players, our school and our administration for somebody to ever think we were not doing things right here and make such ridiculous statements."

Barnes then took a shot at Pruitt.

"Jeremy is not here because of the decisions he made and the way he led his program," Barnes told ESPN. "Here's what I know: Our university has done everything it possibly can in working with the NCAA to clean up the mess he left behind and bring this to closure."

In a letter obtained by the News-Sentinel, Tennessee general counsel Ryan Stinnett wrote to Lyons that UT has no intention of reaching a financial settlement with Pruitt, who is now a defensive analyst for the New York Giants.

"Your letter contains no denials of your client's actions," Stinnett wrote. "Instead, you raise vague and unsupported allegations of other violations by the University and threaten to embarrass the University publicly by revealing these alleged violations.

"The University emphatically denies these allegations and will not be intimidated into settling with your client based on your unsupported assertions."

Orgeron ready to finish

Ed Orgeron will be out as LSU's coach when the season ends, but until then he'll continue to lead the Tigers.

Negotiations between LSU and Orgeron to buy out his contract were underway before the Tigers beat No. 20 Florida 49-42 last week.

LSU will have another chance to knock off a ranked team when Orgeron leads the Tigers against Ole Miss on Saturday.

It's an odd arrangement considering LSU has five regular-season games and possibly will play in a bowl game.

Orgeron said at a Sunday news conference announcing his firing that he wants to coach in the bowl game if the Tigers qualify.

Usually when a coach is fired during the season, he's out immediately. Sometimes he might coach one more game.

But five and possibly six games for a coach who is being let go?

"I feel good about it," Orgeron said Wednesday during the SEC coaches' teleconference. "This is our team and I want to finish out with them. Our athletic director [Scott Woodward] wanted me to finish out with them.

"The focus now is on Ole Miss. Really, not much has changed."

Woodward, who conducted the Sunday news conference sitting alongside the coach he is firing, said the LSU administration asked Orgeron to continue in his position the rest of the season.

"We believe that gives our student-athletes the best chance for success this season," Woodward said. "We believe it will help us in our recruiting efforts as well and I know Coach O will continue to give everything he has because that's who he is and that's what he's always done for our state and for our university.

"His passion and pride for our football team and for our state are unrivaled and undeniable."

Orgeron said he will continue to recruit for LSU.

"I tell them to come to LSU," he said. "This is a great place. I recruited them to come to LSU. Why would I tell them any different now?

"They're going to hire a great coach and you're going to have great success here at LSU. My message to the recruits will not change."

Orgeron is getting a $16.9 million buyout from LSU.

"I think I'm going to have enough money to buy me a hamburger every once in a while," Orgeron said. "A double-meat cheeseburger."

Orgeron said he won't coach next season.

"I want to take a little time off," he said. "I'm 60 years old. I've been coaching for 37 years."

Orgeron didn't rule out a return to coaching at some point.

"There's a couple other things I want to get into, see if my career takes me on that path," he said. "If it doesn't, I'll see [about possibly coaching again].

"I'm open-minded right now. But I do need to take a year off. I want to spend some time with my children."

Rivalry game?

Alabama Coach Nick Saban and Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel both used the term "rivalry game" in their opening remarks on Wednesday's SEC coaches' teleconference in reference to the Vols playing the Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

But does "rivalry game" still apply to the Alabama-Tennessee matchup?

Yes, the Tide and Vols will meet for the 104th time in a series that started in 1901 and has featured 21 games in which both teams were nationally ranked.

But Alabama, which holds a 57-38-8 series advantage, has a 14-game winning streak against Tennessee. The Tide's average margin of victory during the streak is 26.8 points, with eight by 31 or more points.

Sounds more like another SEC game for Alabama than a rivalry.

Tide Coach Nick Saban doesn't see it that way.

"You can say it however you want to say it, but it's significant if you don't have success in the game because it's significant to a lot of people," Saban said. "And whatever happened the last however many years, has no impact on this game at all.

"The only thing that matters is what happens now. So for now, this week, it's a rivalry game to me. And I hope it is for everyone in our organization."

This will be the first Alabama-Tennessee game for Vols Coach Josh Heupel.

"Yeah, for sure," Heupel said when asked if playing Alabama is still a rivalry game for Tennessee. "The historic nature of it, absolutely."

Alabama is a 25-point favorite to make it 15 in a row over Tennessee.

Jimbo: No LSU interest

When LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward held the same job at Texas A&M, he lured Jimbo Fisher from Florida State after the 2016 season to be the Aggies' coach.

Considering Fisher doesn't have to pay a buyout if he leaves Texas A&M, it's understandable to wonder if he'd be interested in a reunion at LSU with Woodard, who has fired Ed Orgeron as the Tigers' coach effective the end of the season.

But Fisher stressed at his Monday news conference that he has no interest in the LSU job and wants to be at Texas A&M.

"I love being here," Fisher said. "This is the job I want. I've got a great contract. I have an unbelievable chancellor. I have an unbelievable president. I have an unbelievable athletic director.

"We're building something, we're recruiting great players. I really believe we're in the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract and doing everything I can.

'My family has roots here. I got ranches here, I hunt here. I love everything about the place."

Fisher signed a 10-year, $75-million contract when he came to Texas A&M, but earlier this fall he received an extension through the 2031 season that will increase his pay to $9 million on Jan. 1 and $9.15 million on Jan. 1, 2023 with a $100,000 raise annually the next eight years.

Late TD for Kentucky

Georgia had the game well in hand with a 30-7 lead over Kentucky last week, but Wildcats Coach Mark Stoops called a timeout with seven seconds left.

Kentucky had a third down at the Georgia 1, and Stoops wanted to complete a drive that had started at the Wildcats' 25 with 11:27 left.

On the drive's 22nd play, Will Levis threw a touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson to make the final 30-13 after Georgia blocked an extra-point attempt.

"I don't know about the message [to his team], but I wanted to score," Stoops said. "That's a quality defense. You don't know the way things are going to play out the rest of the year and we had an opportunity to score, so we did."

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said he didn't have a problem with Stoops calling a timeout so his team could try to score in the final seconds.

"Mark's got a job to do," Smart said. "He's trying to compete and score. I mean, why not? That's what he came here to do, win the game and score points. I respect that. They had a long drive there."

Kentucky is the only team to score two touchdowns against the No. 1 Bulldogs.

"I think it's definitely a confidence booster," Levis said of the last-second touchdown. "I think that was probably our best drive of the game and to finish off a drive with points feels a lot better than not."

SEC TOP TO BOTTOM

Rank(prev);record;comment

1(1);Georgia;7-0;Hands Kentucky first loss

2(2);Alabama;6-1;Big bounce back at Mississippi State

3(3);Kentucky;6-1;Suffered 12th consecutive loss to Georgia

4(4);Ole Miss;5-1;Kiffin survives return to Tennessee

5(7);Texas A&M;5-2;No letdown at Mizzou

6(8);Auburn;5-2;Nix had awesome game at Arkansas

7(5);Arkansas;4-3;Historical game against UAPB

8;(11);LSU;4-3;Coach O gone at end of the season

9(6);Florida;4-3;At least no Gator threw a shoe at LSU

10(9);Mississippi State;3-3;Should get a win at Vandy

11(10)Tennessee;4-3;Big cleaning bill from SEC

12(12)South Carolina;4-3;Tough road trip to Texas A&M

13(13);Missouri;3-4;Not close to upsetting Aggies

14(14);Vanderbilt;2-5;Tough loss to Gamecocks

PLAYER TO WATCH

LSU junior running back Ty Davis-Price, 6-1, 233 pounds

Davis-Price set an LSU record with 287 rushing yards on 36 carries and scored 3 touchdowns in the Tigers' 49-42 victory over Florida last week.

Through the first five games this season Davis-Price's highest rushing total had been 51 yards at Mississippi State, but in the last two games at Kentucky and against Florida he's combined for 58 carries and 434 yards and scored all five of his touchdowns.

The Tigers will be looking for another big game from Davis-Price when they play at Ole Miss on Saturday.

GAME OF THE WEEK

LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., CBS

WHERE Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

RECORDS LSU 4-3, Ole Miss 5-1

LINE Ole Miss is favored by 9 1/2 points

The Rebels are looking to break a five-game losing streak to the Tigers.

Ole Miss last beat LSU 38-17 in 2015 in Oxford.

It is LSU's first game since it was announced that Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron won't be retained after this season ends.

Maybe ending the speculation about Orgeron's job status moving forward will help the Tigers relax and play loose.

Despite missing several key players because of injuries, LSU showed it still has a lot of talent with last week's 49-42 victory over Florida.

Orgeron and Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin worked together as USC assistants on Pete Carroll's staff.

When Orgeron got the LSU job after the 2016 season and had his "interim coach" tag removed, there was speculation Kiffin might leave Alabama -- where he had been offensive coordinator for three seasons -- and take the same job with Orgeron. Instead, Kiffin became the coach at Florida Atlantic.

BY THE NUMBERS

$250,000 -- Fined levied by the SEC against the Tennessee athletic department as a result of fans throwing bottles and other objects -- including a golf ball -- on the Neyland Stadium field that delayed the Ole Miss-Tennessee game for 20 minutes.

2006 -- The last season Tennessee beat Alabama. The Vols won 16-13 at home.

56.8 -- Average yards on four punts by South Carolina sophomore Kai Kroeger against Vanderbilt last week. His punts went for 54, 70, 53 and 50 yards.

30 -- Carries by Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral at Tennessee. He finished with 195 rushing yards.

OVERHEARD

"If I had the answer to what went wrong, I would have fixed it."

-- LSU Coach Ed Orgeron on the Tigers' 9-8 record since they went 15-0 in 2019 and won the national championship.

"Godzilla-like. He's impactful. He's the immovable object."

-- Georgia Coach Kirby Smart on Bulldogs DT Jordan Davis

"I think every loss is a lesson and an opportunity to learn and grow and move forward, and everything we go through in life helps us develop and grow. I'm growing a lot right now."

-- Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz after the Tigers lost to Texas A&M 35-14 to fall to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC.

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) scores a touchdown against Florida in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP/Matthew Hinton)