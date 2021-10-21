First woman wins 1,013-mile race

Five days, 10 hours and 49 minutes after Scottie Lechuga left The Graduate Hotel in downtown Fayetteville, she returned to the historic downtown square with a little history of her own as the first woman and first Arkansan to win the Arkansas High Country Race.

Lechucga's effort also crushed the previous fastest known time for a woman to finish the grueling cycling race by nearly two days. Ashley Carelock finished the race in seven days, nine hours just last year.

The race covers 1,013 miles of mostly rough, gravel rock roads. There are over 80,000 feet of elevation gain on the route that passes through the Ozarks, the Ouachitas, the Arkansas River Valley and Buffalo National River corridor. It is fully self-supported. Racers are only allowed to use services open to the general public.

No stranger to the course, Lechuga, a Springdale native, has twice set the fastest known time as a pair with her husband, Ernie. Those efforts were both done as time trials as there is no pairs division in the official High Country Race. For the first time this year, the Lechugas raced solo.

"It's funny because I didn't set out to win or to break any records," Lechuga said. "I really was excited about this as a personal challenge, because it's the first time I've ever raced solo without Ernie. And he and I were both actually just really kind of looking forward to finding ourselves out there. Because we've always had the support of each other. And so we were really stoked to just go push our own limits.

"Winning was never on my mind. It came as a complete surprise."

A large crowd welcomed Lechuga back to Fayetteville. The roars grew louder and louder as she made her way up the final climb on hilly Block Ave.

"When I rolled up to Fayetteville and saw the community that was there, and the support, especially from the women's community, and the messages that I've received, just since I finished, I realized how impactful it was to women specifically," Lechuga said. "I think in the sport of endurance cycling, you know, there is kind of a more level playing field. I don't think I was the strongest athlete by any means. Those guys ahead of me were stronger than I was. But I think women have a lot of staying power. Women know how to push themselves and for me, it came down to sometimes slowing down and making good decisions so that I could go fast the next day."

After leading the race for a time on day two, Lechuga had slipped to third behind Spencer Ralston of Hebron, Conn. and Josh Allen of Rogers. Allen held the led as night fell on day two. Ralston led most of day three before the two started swapping places into the night.

Allen developed serious saddle sore issues early on day four and had to scratch from the race.

"I had a good go – but saddle sores resulted in no sleep," Allen posted on Instagram. "It's the little things that cascade out there into big problems. It kind of freaked me out. I rode in my pajamas for 5-6 hours to relieve the pain and I did a lot of other strange things with socks and baby wipes."

From there Ralston was on pace to not only win the race, but finish with the fastest known time. But some 45 miles from the finish he was faced with a severe thunderstorm atop White Rock Mountain. Nursing a front tire slowly leaking air, trying to sleep in a puddle and the fear of being struck by lightning were enough to force him to scratch so close to the finish.

Experience paid off for Lechuga as the storms rolled in. Dealing with a broken headlight, she called ahead to Jackalope Cycling in Russellville to order a new light. Upon arrival, she checked the weather, saw that storms were rolling in and decided to stay in a hotel for four hours to let the storms pass.

She woke up at midnight, planning to make one last push for home. She was suddenly leading the race and it appeared that the storms had passed.

"I made sure everything was charged, took a shower, slept for four hours, which is the longest sleep that I had (slept) the whole race," Lechuga said. "And I got up and I felt like a new person. I felt amazing. And so when I left from Russellville it literally started raining 30 minutes after I left and it did not stop until like 20 miles outside of Fayetteville."

Peanut butter-like mud awaited her in the final 45 miles from the finish, descending White Rock Mountain and heading into Hazel Valley.

"It just turns to mush," Lechuga said. "You're like 45 miles from home and you're realizing that it's going to take four to five hours. That's just demoralizing. You're seeing on the elevation profile that it's downhill, but I'm going nine miles an hour. That was hard. That was really hard. I ended up turning on some really loud music and just suffering through."

Darren Gilmore of Springfield, Mo. crossed the line second in five days, 20 hours, 2 minutes. Brett Stepanik of Madison, Wis. rolled in early Saturday morning to take the single-speed category victory and set the FKT in that category with a time of six days, 23 hours and 43 minutes. Lindsay Shepard of Albuquerque, N.M. became the first woman to complete the race on a single-speed bike, in a time of seven days, 15 hours and six minutes.

Scotti Lechuga reacts after crossing the finish line in Fayetteville, Ark. to win the Arkansaw High Country Race on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Courtesy photo Kai Caddy Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette