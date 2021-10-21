Sections
Free dental clinic for kids set in LR

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:08 a.m.

A free dental clinic for children will be offered by appointment only Saturday in Little Rock.

The event -- the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Dental Hygiene Clinic's "Fall for Smiles" -- is for children ages 3 to 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is located at the Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501.

Services include dental cleanings, dental examinations, X-rays and fluoride treatments. Appointments are required. The clinic cannot accept walk-in patients. Families can schedule appointments by calling Alejandro Hernandez at (870) 784-7224.

Sponsors of "Fall for Smiles" are the Delta Dental Arkansas Foundation, the UAMS College of Health Professions and the Arkansas Dental Hygienists' Association.

