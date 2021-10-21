Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: 2023 D-line target Trey Wilson

Today at 11:42 a.m.
2023 defensive lineman Trey Wilson and his father Jay before the start of Arkansas' game against Auburn.

Highly regarded junior defensive end target Trey Wilson visited Arkansas for the Auburn game last weekend and has plans to make a return trip in the spring.

Wilson, 6-4, 235 pounds, of Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma State and others.

Nickname: Trey

City/school: Garland, (Texas) Lakeview Centennial

Bench press: 265

Squat: 465

Defensive line coach Jermial Ashley is: A developer and for the people

Number of years playing football: 4

Favorite thing about playing D-line: Getting the sack or going through people

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Coaching

I'm happiest when I: am able to be free

My mom is always on me to do: my school work because education is everything

Favorite NFL player: Von Miller

Favorite music: Rap

Must watch TV: The Office

How would you spend a million dollars: family first, me second, then savings

What super power would you choose if given the option: super speed

My two pet peeves are: Wet cloths, commercials

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lil Uzi Vert

My hidden talent is: Piano

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle because it’s just that good

I will never ever eat: Cauliflower

Favorite junk food: Honey buns

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: sour haribo gummy bears

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Lion

My dream date is: Zendaya

I’m terrified of: missing a roach on the first swing

Hobbies: video games and watching sports

The one thing I could not live without is: God

Role model and why: my family because they set the expectation with there accolades

Three words to describe me: open minded, creative, understanding

People would be surprised that I: Use to play soccer

