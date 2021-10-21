Get to know: 2023 D-line target Trey Wilson

Highly regarded junior defensive end target Trey Wilson visited Arkansas for the Auburn game last weekend and has plans to make a return trip in the spring.
Wilson, 6-4, 235 pounds, of Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma State and others.
Nickname: Trey
City/school: Garland, (Texas) Lakeview Centennial
Bench press: 265
Squat: 465
Defensive line coach Jermial Ashley is: A developer and for the people
Number of years playing football: 4
Favorite thing about playing D-line: Getting the sack or going through people
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Coaching
I'm happiest when I: am able to be free
My mom is always on me to do: my school work because education is everything
Favorite NFL player: Von Miller
Favorite music: Rap
Must watch TV: The Office
How would you spend a million dollars: family first, me second, then savings
What super power would you choose if given the option: super speed
My two pet peeves are: Wet cloths, commercials
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lil Uzi Vert
My hidden talent is: Piano
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle because it’s just that good
I will never ever eat: Cauliflower
Favorite junk food: Honey buns
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: sour haribo gummy bears
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Lion
My dream date is: Zendaya
I’m terrified of: missing a roach on the first swing
Hobbies: video games and watching sports
The one thing I could not live without is: God
Role model and why: my family because they set the expectation with there accolades
Three words to describe me: open minded, creative, understanding
People would be surprised that I: Use to play soccer