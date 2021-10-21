Get to know: 2023 D-line target Trey Wilson

Highly regarded junior defensive end target Trey Wilson visited Arkansas for the Auburn game last weekend and has plans to make a return trip in the spring.

Wilson, 6-4, 235 pounds, of Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma State and others.

Nickname: Trey

City/school: Garland, (Texas) Lakeview Centennial

Bench press: 265

Squat: 465

Defensive line coach Jermial Ashley is: A developer and for the people

Number of years playing football: 4

Favorite thing about playing D-line: Getting the sack or going through people

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Coaching

I'm happiest when I: am able to be free

My mom is always on me to do: my school work because education is everything

Favorite NFL player: Von Miller

Favorite music: Rap

Must watch TV: The Office

How would you spend a million dollars: family first, me second, then savings

What super power would you choose if given the option: super speed

My two pet peeves are: Wet cloths, commercials

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lil Uzi Vert

My hidden talent is: Piano

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle because it’s just that good

I will never ever eat: Cauliflower

Favorite junk food: Honey buns

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: sour haribo gummy bears

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Lion

My dream date is: Zendaya

I’m terrified of: missing a roach on the first swing

Hobbies: video games and watching sports

The one thing I could not live without is: God

Role model and why: my family because they set the expectation with there accolades

Three words to describe me: open minded, creative, understanding

People would be surprised that I: Use to play soccer