The nation in brief: Giuliani ally won't testify in own trial

Giuliani ally won't testify in own trial

NEW YORK -- An associate of Rudy Giuliani told a federal judge Wednesday that he will not testify at his own trial on charges alleging he used a Russian financier's money to make donations to U.S. political candidates.

Lev Parnas made the announcement in Manhattan a day after prosecutors finished presenting evidence against him.

The Florida businessman and a codefendant, Andrey Kukushkin, have pleaded innocent to all charges. Kukushkin also announced Wednesday that he will not testify. Shortly afterward, the defense rested.

Judge J. Paul Oetken told jurors to return todayCQ for closing arguments in the two-week-old trial. Lawyers and the judge spent Wednesday finalizing how laws will be explained to jurors before they begin deliberations.

Prosecutors say Parnas and Kukushkin conspired to use over $100,000 of a $1 million investment from a Russian financier to contribute to politicians who they thought could advance their business interests, including in an energy company and the legal marijuana industry.

Parnas aided Giuliani's efforts to try to convince Ukrainian officials to investigate President Joe Biden's son when Biden was running for president.

Giuliani is not charged in the case, but he is under investigation in New York for whether he was required to register as an agent of a foreign government for actions he said he took in his capacity as a private attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Woman's killer dies in Atlanta shootout

ATLANTA -- A man killed a woman and then died during a shootout with police at an apartment building in Atlanta's midtown neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.

Police got calls of a shooting inside the luxury high-rise shortly before 3:30 a.m. and officers responded within five minutes, Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant said during a news conference.

Officers determined that shots were coming from the building's 21st floor, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release. Approaching officers saw a man firing a rifle at them from a balcony. At least one officer returned fire, the bureau said.

Officers found a woman dead inside the apartment where she lived in the Atlantic House Midtown, which at 32 stories is one of the city's tallest residential buildings. The man who shot at police, identified as 32-year-old Jarvis Jarrette of Milledgeville, was found dead on a balcony, the bureau said.

Police said it appears the man and woman knew each other and that there was no forced entry.

Gunshot blamed for Dallas gas explosion

DALLAS -- Fire investigators believe a man shot into a Dallas apartment and hit a gas line, causing an explosion that injured seven people, including four firefighters, authorities said.

Police said that Phillip Dankins, 28, faces seven felony counts of deadly conduct, according to the Dallas Morning News. They said in a statement Tuesday that Dankins was associated with the Sept. 29 explosion but declined to provide details.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said investigators believe Dankins shot into an apartment and damaged a gas line connected to a stove. It's unclear what led to the shooting, but the mother of Dankins' child lived at the complex, according to KTVT-TV.

Firefighters, investigating a report of a natural gas leak at the two-story complex the next morning, reported smelling gas just before the blast partially collapsed the building, Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statement.

One of the firefighters was released from the hospital last week. Two remain hospitalized.

Dankins has been held at the Dallas County Jail since early October on other charges.

Pair guilty in torching of NYC police car

NEW YORK -- A pair of activist lawyers pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges they torched an empty New York City police vehicle last year amid the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

Urooj Rahman, 32, and Colinford Mattis, 34, each face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing next year on a charge of possessing or making a destructive device. They had faced a mandatory-minimum sentence of 45 years in prison if convicted at trial on seven counts, including six that will be dropped as a result of the plea. Along with a prison term, both could be disbarred.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn had accused Rahman of throwing a bottle containing gasoline into an empty police vehicle, trying to distribute Molotov cocktails to other people and then fleeing in a minivan driven by Mattis. Prosecutors said Rahman, while at protests in Brooklyn, sent text message updates to Mattis and others, saying "Throwing bottles and tear gas... lit some fires but were put out... fireworks goin and Molotovs rollin."

The prosecution has drawn criticism from some members of the legal community who claimed the case was driven by the Trump Administration's heavy-handed approach to protests over police killings of young Black men like Floyd.