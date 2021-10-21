I-30 work requires Benton traffic shift

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require a traffic pattern change at the Sevier Street exit in Benton beginning today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will move traffic taking the exit, also called Exit 116, onto a temporary bridge between the southbound frontage road and South Street as a new connection to continue to South Street and the frontage road, weather permitting.

The agency said drivers should be aware of the new yield sign and stop sign signaling appropriate traffic movements. This travel pattern will remain in place through November. Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

The project will widen a 5.5-mile section of I-30 to six lanes from four between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70. The work also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.