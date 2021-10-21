• Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice that she rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is "in good spirits" but disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland for engagements Wednesday and today. "The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," the palace said. The queen is resting at Windsor Castle, where she has stayed since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic last year. The decision to cancel the trip was understood to not be covid- related. The decision comes just days after Elizabeth was seen using a walking stick at a major public event when attending a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity. She had previously been photographed using a cane in 2003, but that was after she underwent knee surgery. Britain's longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee -- 70 years on the throne -- next year. The queen, who was widowed this year when Prince Philip died at age 99 in April, still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties. On Tuesday, she held audiences with diplomats and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders.

• Kanye is now Ye. A Los Angeles judge this week approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name. "There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," Judge Michelle Williams Court said in court documents Monday. The petition filed Aug. 24 cited "personal reasons." The entertainer has called himself "Ye" on his social media pages for years. He tweeted in 2018 that he wanted the change saying, "the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE." The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it's a word used throughout the Bible. The 44-year-old is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple's four children also have his former last name.